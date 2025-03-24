Talkaphone & Sunflower Labs Announce Partnership to Enhance Security with Emergency Phone + Autonomous Drone Integration

By integrating Talkaphone’s trusted blue light emergency phones with Sunflower Labs’ AI-powered security drones, this collaboration delivers real-time situational awareness and rapid response capabilities.

NILES, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talkaphone , a leader in security solutions, including blue light phone technology, and Sunflower Labs, the maker of autonomous security drone solutions, are excited to announce a pioneering partnership that brings together trusted emergency communication with cutting-edge AI and drone surveillance.This collaboration enables Talkaphone’s blue light emergency phones to integrate seamlessly with Sunflower Labs’ AI-powered drone technology. When the call button is pressed on the Talkaphone blue light phone , the "Bee" drone can be deployed to surveil the area while help is on the way or provide a safety escort to enhance personal safety. A single Bee drone can support a network of emergency phones, covering up to a 600-meter radius from the "Hive" rapid recharging and docking station - over 250 acres. This integration creates a proactive security solution that delivers real-time situational awareness and rapid response capabilities.Attendees at ISC West, April 2-4, 2025, in Booth 16109, will have the exclusive opportunity to see the Emergency Phone + Autonomous Drone Integration in person."At Talkaphone, we are always looking for new ways to enhance public safety. Our partnership with Sunflower Labs takes emergency response to the next level by integrating advanced AI-driven drone surveillance with our trusted blue light phone technology," said Steve Johnson, CEO of Talkaphone. "This collaboration ensures that individuals in distress not only have a direct line to help but also real-time aerial security when they need it most."Alex Pachikov, CEO of Sunflower Labs, added, "Our autonomous security drones are designed to provide rapid, intelligent, and real-time surveillance. By integrating with Talkaphone’s blue light emergency phones, we are creating an unparalleled security solution that bridges the gap between emergency communication and proactive surveillance."The Talkaphone and Sunflower Labs partnership represents a significant step forward in security innovation, providing communities, campuses, and public spaces with an intelligent, responsive, and highly visible safety solution.For more information, visit Talkaphone’s website and Sunflower Labs’ website.

