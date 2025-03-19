PteroDynamics to Exhibit at the Avalon Australian Aerospace and Defense Exposition

VP of Engineering Tim Whitehand to Deliver an Interactive Educational Session About Building Effective VTOL UAS Solutions for Australia on March 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PteroDynamics Inc ., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, will be exhibiting at the Avalon 2025, Australia’s biggest international aerospace and defense exposition, held from March 25 – 30. PteroDynamics will be exhibiting in the USA Pavillion at booth #3D11, where attendees can meet senior company executives and learn about the groundbreaking Transwingvertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle system (UAS). Also, PteroDynamics vice president of Engineering Tim Whitehand will host an educational session on March 25 that addresses the keys to delivering high-performing, cost-effective UAS solutions that meet the specific needs of defense and commercial operators in the strategically important Australia, New Zealand, and Indo-Pacific regions.Avalon 2025 is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest airshow and aerospace, aviation, and defense exposition, hosting well over 40,000 visitors and hundreds of exhibitors from around the world. Avalon is an important engagement platform for professionals from government, military, academia, and industry from Australia, the Indo Pacific, and around the world.“The strategic importance of Australia, New Zealand, and the greater Indo-Pacific region has grown rapidly both from a commercial and defense perspective, and autonomous VTOL aircraft like the Transwing can provide effective and economical solutions for difficult high-value missions, ranging from maritime logistics resupply to linear surveillance and automated cargo delivery,” said PteroDynamics vice president of Engineering Tim Whitehand. “We look forward to meeting with operators and our partner organizations to discuss better, innovative solutions to meet the growing needs of this dynamic region.”There is growing interest globally in the Transwing’s ability to serve remote, hard-to-reach locations with no runways. The Transwing is a revolutionary VTOL aircraft system that lacks the inherent limitations of other traditional VTOL designs. It folds its wings to transition seamlessly between vertical and winged horizontal flight, requires no launch and recovery infrastructure, and occupies one-third or less ground footprint than other VTOL aircraft with a comparable wingspan.About PteroDynamicsPteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwingaircraft combine the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.