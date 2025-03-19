TESCO® Ensures Accurate EV Charging & Billing with Patented NIST/HB 44-Compliant Testing Solutions

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO T4350 & PL4150 EV Charging Test Equipment

Ensure compliance, protect consumers, and guarantee fair, accurate EV charging billing with TESCO’s trusted testing solution for operators.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As electric vehicle (EV) adoption accelerates, the reliability and accuracy of charging infrastructure have become paramount. In the United States, the number of public EV charging stations has grown significantly, with over 71,000 stations housing approximately 200,000 charging ports as of March 2025. Similarly, Canada has seen substantial growth, boasting 33,767 public charging ports across 12,955 stations as of March 1, 2025.Challenges in Charger Accuracy and ComplianceDespite the rapid expansion, concerns about charger reliability persist. Recent studies have highlighted significant challenges in the reliability and accuracy of public EV charging stations, raising concerns about billing transparency and compliance. Research indicates that 26% of public chargers fail to function as expected, and up to 45% of DC fast chargers have been reported as nonfunctional or broken, leading to failed charging sessions and potential billing discrepancies.Additionally, the state of California estimates that over 15% of all public chargers are not accurately billing customers for energy disbursed. Despite the existence of NIST Handbook 44 and state-level compliance requirements, a large percentage of chargers remain uncertified, leaving consumers vulnerable to overbilling and operators exposed to regulatory risks.These widespread functionality and compliance gaps emphasize the urgent need for standardized accuracy testing to ensure fair pricing, maintain consumer trust, and support the continued expansion of EV infrastructure.The Importance of Fair Billing for ConsumersAccurate energy measurement is not just a regulatory requirement but a cornerstone of consumer confidence. Overbilling due to inaccurate chargers can lead to financial discrepancies and deter EV adoption. Conversely, underbilling affects the revenue streams of charging service providers, impacting the sustainability of the charging network.TESCO: Addressing the Challenges with Innovative SolutionsWith a legacy dating back to 1904, TESCO(The Eastern Specialty Company) has been at the forefront of metering accuracy and testing solutions. Our Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) testing products are designed to ensure that charging stations operate within the stringent accuracy parameters set by NIST HB 44.Patented Solutions for AssuranceTESCO's patented testing technologies offer:• Comprehensive Accuracy Verification: Ensuring that the energy dispensed matches the energy billed.• Real-World Simulation: Replicating actual charging scenarios to test charger performance under typical operating conditions.• Portability: Allowing for on-site testing and immediate verification, minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous compliance.Ensuring a Reliable EV Charging FutureAs the EV landscape evolves, it is imperative for utilities, charging network operators, and regulatory bodies to prioritize the accuracy and reliability of charging stations. TESCOis committed to supporting this mission by providing state-of-the-art testing solutions that uphold the integrity of EV charging infrastructure.To learn more about how TESCOcan assist in ensuring your charging stations meet NIST HB 44 standards and provide fair billing to consumers, visit www.tescometering.com/EVSE About TESCOMission Statement:“To Become the primary outside metering resource for all our electric utility customers.”Quality Policy:“TESCOdelivers effective solutions that exceed our customer’s expectations for quality and service and is committed to continually improve the effectiveness of our quality system.”TESCOhas been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCOname means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today’s competitive and changing market.Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCOthe preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO’s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.

