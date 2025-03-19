Stick2Training: The Device That Turns Exercise into a Fun and Sustainable Habit

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As James Clear states in his bestselling book ‘Atomic Habits’, “the key to building a habit is making it attractive.” Stick2Training makes workouts more attractive and enjoyable, increasing the likelihood that users will incorporate exercise into their daily routine.The key to staying fit is not just exercising, but making it a habit. Stick2Training, an innovative hands-free electronic device stand, helps users do just that: transform workouts into engaging and entertaining experiences that encourage consistency and motivation.Carlos S. of Bogotá, D.C. is the creator of Stick2Training, a versatile hands-free electronic device stand designed to seamlessly integrate with various exercise machines like treadmills, spinning bicycles, ellipticals, and more. This solution allows users to securely mount televisions, smartphones, and tablets at optimal eye levels, enhancing workout enjoyment and making exercise an experience to look forward to.Traditional exercise equipment often lacks a proper mount for electronic devices, leading to discomfort and potential health issues such as visual fatigue, headaches, and posture problems. Stick2Training addresses these concerns by positioning screens approximately 25 inches from the user's eyes, providing an immersive viewing experience that keeps entertainment within reach. Compatible with most flat-screen TVs featuring a 100x100 VESA pattern, as well as popular mobile phones and tablets, this stand ensures versatility and user convenience.Key features of Stick2Training include:• Ideal Viewing Experience and Adjustable Height: Stick2Training’s extra-tall TV stand elevates screens up to 72 inches, providing the perfect viewing height during workouts. Designed to hold TVs up to 32 inches, it places the screen at an optimal distance of 20 to 30 inches from the user’s eyes – the ideal range for immersive and comfortable viewing. This setup enhances the entertainment experience, making it perfect for enjoying everything from Netflix series to YouTube videos and social media content. Additionally, Stick2Training keeps smartphones and tablets conveniently within arm’s reach, allowing users to easily control the TV content without interrupting their workout. Its compact footprint ensures easy placement alongside treadmills, ellipticals, and other fitness equipment, seamlessly integrating into any home gym setup.• Secure Attachment: equipped with exceptional arms, Stick2Training attaches firmly to exercise machines to enable confident use of larger screens. This design facilitates seamless management of tasks or engagement with exercise simulators, enhancing both productivity and training sessions.• Easy Installation: the stand includes all necessary accessories and instructions for quick setup. Users can effortlessly attach and detach the stand as needed, with an available installation video providing additional guidance.By integrating entertainment into workout routines, Stick2Training helps users stay engaged and committed to their fitness goals. This innovative stand not only transforms exercise sessions into more enjoyable and less monotonous occasions but also contributes to better posture and visual health by helping users maintain proper alignment and reducing eye strain.Carlos was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Stick2Training product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.With over 50 million U.S. households owning exercise equipment but lacking an effective solution to integrate entertainment and maintain motivation, Stick2Training positions itself as an essential accessory for any home gym. Already available on Amazon with a 4.2-star rating, this innovative product is set to revolutionize the way people train at home.Stick2Training can be viewed and purchased at: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/B95DE786-B7C9-4E65-9F63-083D7D45F550 Full assembly and tutorial of Stick2Training can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=won4y7nJfoE About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.