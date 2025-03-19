LACBA Counsel for Justice Named 2025 Nonprofit of the Year Nominee by Los Angeles Business Journal

The Los Angeles County Bar Association’s LACBA Counsel for Justice has been named a 2025 Nonprofit of the Year nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

This nomination underscores the power of collective action in advancing access to justice.” — Lana Manganiello, President of LACBA Counsel for Justice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association’s pro bono partner, LACBA Counsel for Justice (CFJ), has been named a 2025 Nonprofit of the Year nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This recognition highlights CFJ’s ongoing commitment to providing critical legal services to Los Angeles’ most vulnerable populations.

Counsel for Justice mobilizes the legal community—including law firms, corporate legal departments, and individual attorneys—to deliver pro bono legal assistance to those in need. Through its targeted initiatives, CFJ supports survivors of domestic violence, immigrants, veterans, and individuals facing housing insecurity, ensuring they have access to justice and life changing legal assistance.

“This nomination underscores the power of collective action in advancing access to justice,” said Lana Manganiello, President of LACBA Counsel for Justice. “Every day, CFJ staff, volunteers, and supporters come together to make a tangible difference in people’s lives. We are honored to be recognized alongside organizations that are shaping a more equitable Los Angeles.”

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship awards celebrate organizations that drive meaningful change in the community. CFJ is proud to stand among those dedicated to addressing some of the most pressing legal and social challenges in Los Angeles.

For more information about Counsel for Justice and its work, visit CounselForJustice.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.