University Radiology Group Rejoins Strategic Radiology Coalition

Sandip Basak, MD, FACR

We recognize the immense value of collaborating with like-minded radiology groups across the country” — Sandip Basak, MD, FACR

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology (SR), a national coalition of independent, private practice radiology groups, is pleased to announce that University Radiology Group (URG), the largest provider of subspecialty radiology and teleradiology services in New Jersey, has rejoined the SR coalition.

After a brief absence, URG has reaffirmed its commitment to collaboration and excellence in private practice radiology by rejoining Strategic Radiology’s growing network of independent radiology groups. The coalition, now comprising more than 2,000 radiologists across 43 member groups, provides its members with opportunities to share best practices, leverage group purchasing power, and collaborate on clinical and operational initiatives.

“Our return to Strategic Radiology reflects our ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and the independent private practice model,” said Sandip Basak, MD, FACR, Chairman of the Board, University Radiology Group. “We recognize the immense value of collaborating with like-minded radiology groups across the country, and we look forward to re-engaging with SR’s initiatives to enhance quality and innovation in radiology.”

With a history spanning more than 60 years, URG has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality, subspecialized imaging services across New Jersey. The practice employs over 180 board-certified radiologists, who interpret over 2.1 million exams annually. URG’s radiologists serve hospitals, imaging centers, and outpatient practices while also fulfilling an academic mission as the radiology faculty at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

“We are excited to welcome URG back to the Strategic Radiology coalition,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. “URG’s dedication to clinical quality, innovation, and independent practice aligns perfectly with our mission. Their membership strengthens our collaborative efforts to improve radiology practice operations and patient care nationwide.”

In 2024, URG earned recognition as an ACR Recognized Center for Healthcare-AI (ARCH-AI) by the American College of Radiology. The ARCH-AI Accreditation seal is the first national quality assurance program for artificial intelligence in radiology. The achievement signifies URG’s commitment to adhering to best practices in AI-powered imaging interpretation, ultimately improving patient outcomes and ensuring the highest standards of care.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 43 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 2,000+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR provides its members with access to shared quality and safety initiatives, a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. The coalition also established the first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization (PSO) listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). To learn more, visit strategicradiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.