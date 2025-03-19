ADOT announces winners in Name-A-Snowplow Contest

PHOENIX – The votes have been tallied for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s third Name-A-Snowplow Contest and Arizonans have chosen six names.

After counting more than 14,000 votes, the winning snowplow names are:

CTRL + SALT + DELETE

Blizzard of Oz

Scoop Dog

Darth Blader

Plowasaurus Rex

Sleetwood Mac

These winners beat out nine other finalists in the Name-A-Snowplow Contest, and the names have been placed on the six of ADOT’s snowplows at maintenance yards in Arizona’s high country.

“Darth Blader” and “CTRL + SALT + DELETE” are stationed at a maintenance yard in Flagstaff, and “Blizzard of Oz” and “Sleetwood Mac” are located just west of them in Williams. “Scoop Dog” will respond to winter weather in Payson along State Route 87 and State Route 260, and “Plowasaurus Rex” will patrol highways near Globe.

This contest helps bring awareness to the important work that ADOT snowplow operators do to make highway travel safer when winter storms hit Arizona.

ADOT has 200 snowplows and 400 operators who work around the clock to lay down deicer and clear highways of ice and snow when winter storms hit. For your safety and the safety of other drivers and snowplow operators, if you encounter snowplows on highways:

Never attempt to pass a snowplow.

Stay at least four car-lengths behind snowplows and equipment.

Slow down and give the plow extra room.

Find more winter driving safety tips at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

About 2,100 names were submitted in the first phase of the contest in January. Those entries were whittled down to 15 finalists that the public voted on.

Sixteen people entered variations of “CTRL + SALT + DELETE,” 11 people submitted “Sleetwood Mac,” and 11 people submitted the name “Blizzard of Oz.” The name “Scoop Dog” was submitted 46 times, “Darth Blader” was submitted five times, and “Plowasaurus Rex” was submitted four times.

These six winners join our previous winners in the Name-A-Snowplow Contest: “Snowbi-Wan Kenobi,” “Fast and Flurryous,” “Scoopacabra,” “Alice Scooper,” “Snowguaro” and “Frost Responder.”

ADOT’s snowplows are used year-round. Outside of the winter season, the plow blade is removed and the trucks are put to work on highway projects and in response to unplanned events