Cocovibe Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Transform the Beverage Industry

Cocovibe launches on StartEngine, offering investors a chance to back sustainable, wellness beverages with 10x less packaging.

The time has come for businesses to do more for the world than simply make money.” — Dudley Fitzpatrick, CEO of Cocovibe

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cocovibe, a wellness beverage company reducing packaging waste by up to 90% vs. ready-to-drink single-serve beverages, has opened its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. After the successful 2022 launch of its food service offering, the company is preparing to launch its organic, additive-free, and environmentally sustainable coconut waters as a consumer product in 2025 — and is inviting the public to invest in its next stage of growth and be a force for good.“Together, and as a community, we have the power to reduce childhood obesity, optimize human potential, counter climate change, curtail plastic and packaging pollution, empower communities in need, and improve the health and wellness of all”, said Dudley Fitzpatrick, CEO of Cocovibe. “Both through our own products, resources, investments and actions by being a leader other companies will emulate.”Cocovibe’s consumer offering shares the same differentiating attributes as its food service offering. Consumers will be able to freshly prepare and personalize delicious, organic, additive-free coconut waters at home, while significantly reducing packaging waste and carbon emissions compared to traditional ready-to-drink beverages. With a ten-fold reduction in packaging, Cocovibe not only lowers costs for consumers but also supports a more sustainable future.“We were tired of asking the question, should a beverage even be called healthy, if it isn’t good for the environment?” continues Fitzpatrick, “So we decided to invent a new kind of healthy beverage: one that is good for both people and the planet. The time has come for businesses to do more for the world than simply make money”To learn more about the investment opportunity, please visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/cocovibe About Cocovibe:Cocovibe is a premium wellness beverage brand improving the health of all living things. Through their superior nutrition: low-sugar, additive-free, high-potassium electrolyte hydration to help optimize all human cellular functions. Through their environmentally sustainable design: a 10x reduction in packaging waste vs. ready-to-drink single-serve beverages. Through their Cocovibe Grant Program: empowering and funding America’s youth to start and implement programs that positively impact communities in need or the environment. The company launched its food service product in 2022 and will soon introduce a consumer offering that allows users to freshly prepare organic, additive-free coconut waters at home.About StartEngine:StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that enables everyday investors to invest in startups and early-stage companies. Founded in 2015, StartEngine has facilitated investments in numerous innovative businesses, providing entrepreneurs with access to capital and allowing the public to participate in the growth of promising companies.Investing in startups and early-stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, total loss of investment, and dilution, and it should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Any projections or future plans mentioned in this release are not guaranteed outcomes.

