iFLYTEK Announces Extended Availability of Special Pricing on AINOTE Air 2 Smart Notebook

Transform handwritten notes to editable text and access them anywhere with the AINOTE Air 2. Advanced handwriting recognition meets seamless cloud sync. The iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 is more than just a notepad. It's a portable powerhouse that transcribes lectures, digitizes paper documents, converts handwriting to text, and helps you stay organized. Unlock a new level of productivity and organization with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2. This innovative smart notebook seamlessly integrates your handwritten notes into your digital workflow, saving you time and effort.

Experience the future of note-taking with the AINOTE Air 2! AI-powered features, now at a holiday discount.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in artificial intelligence and speech technology solutions, today announced an extension of its holiday savings on the AINOTE Air 2 smart notebook. Starting December 3rd, customers can obtain a $60 discount on the device by claiming a coupon available on iFLYTEK's official website and Amazon This new deal follows a successful Cyber Monday promotion, where strong consumer demand for the AINOTE Air 2 prompted iFLYTEK to continue offering the device at a reduced price.The AINOTE Air 2 seamlessly integrates handwriting with powerful AI-driven features to enhance productivity and creativity:• Voice-to-Text Transcription: Accurately transcribes speech in multiple languages using iFLYTEK's industry-leading speech recognition technology, even in multi-user environments.• Handwriting-to-Text Conversion: Effortlessly converts handwritten notes into editable and searchable digital text.• Integrated Audio Recording: Synchronizes handwritten notes with audio recordings for a comprehensive record of meetings, lectures, and creative brainstorms.Additional features include:• Organization Tools: Provides a suite of features for graphic annotations, schedule management, and report generation.• Cloud Synchronization: Securely stores notes and provides access across multiple devices.• Document Scanner: Includes a built-in DocScan feature to quickly digitize paper documents.The $60 coupon for the AINOTE Air 2 will be available on iFLYTEK's official website and Amazon starting December 3rd at 12:00 AM PST.About iFLYTEKiFLYTEK is a leading provider of artificial intelligence and speech technology solutions. The company develops innovative products and services that empower individuals and organizations in the education, healthcare, and business sectors.

