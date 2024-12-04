Experience iFLYTEK's AINOTE Air 2 for Less: Smart Notebook Promotion Extended with Discount

The iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 adapts to your needs. Capture ideas on the paper-like display, then seamlessly access and edit them on your smartphone. This versatile smart notebook empowers you to work the way you want. Experience the power of AI with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2. This smart notebook combines a paper-like writing experience with advanced voice-to-text capabilities, handwriting recognition, and seamless cloud sync. Take control of your notes with the iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2. Write, edit, and organize your thoughts seamlessly across devices.

iFLYTEK extends discount on AINOTE Air 2 smart notebook with digital features like voice-to-text, audio recording & document scanning.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in artificial intelligence and speech technology, today announced an extended promotion for its AINOTE Air 2 smart notebook. Customers can now claim a $60 discount on the innovative device, available on both Amazon and iFLYTEK's official website.The AINOTE Air 2 bridges the gap between traditional handwriting and the digital world, offering a unique note-taking experience for various users, from students and professionals to travelers and artists. The device boasts an 8.2-inch E-Ink display that mimics the feel of paper while providing a suite of advanced features, including:· Voice-to-text transcription: Capture lectures, meetings, or spontaneous ideas with accurate speech-to-text conversion in multiple languages.· Audio recording: Synchronize audio recordings with handwritten notes for a comprehensive record of meetings, interviews, or classes.· Handwriting-to-text conversion: Transform handwritten notes into editable digital text for easy sharing and organization.· Organizational tools: Enhance productivity with features such as graphic annotations, schedule management, and cloud synchronization for access across multiple devices.· Document scanner: Digitize paper documents on the go with the built-in document scanner.To take advantage of this exclusive new discount, customers can simply select the coupon on either Amazon or iFLYTEK's official website during the checkout process.About iFLYTEKiFLYTEK is a leading global technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and speech technology. With a mission to "make machines hear and speak, understand and think," iFLYTEK develops innovative solutions for various sectors, including education, healthcare, smart cities, and business.

