IANDS-Published Book ‘The Self Does Not Die’ Receives Book Prize

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS)-published book The Self Does Not Die: Verified Paranormal Phenomena From Near-Death Experiences (2nd ed.) received a 2024 Network Book Prize from the UK-based Scientific and Medical Network (SMN). Published by IANDS in 2023, the book contains 128 cases of perceptions during near-death experiences that were later verified as accurate by a credible third party, usually an attending physician, or that involved miraculous cures. These cases support the view that consciousness is not produced by the brain.Authored by three Dutch researchers, Titus Rivas, MA, MSc; Anny Dirven (now deceased); and Rudolf Smit, the book qualified for prize consideration by virtue of Smit’s SMN membership. Recognition goes also to Robert Mays, BSc, Chair of IANDS’s Publications Committee, who served as project manager for production of the book.Previously, a 2010 Network Book Prize was awarded to IANDS contributor cardiologist Pim van Lommel for his book Consciousness Beyond Life: The Science of Near-Death Experience, which also supported the view that consciousness is not produced by the brain.“Network book prizes have been awarded since 1993 to important books written by members published or reviewed during the year,” the Scientific and Medical Network said. “As has been the case in the last few years, members have been producing very significant books that contribute to a transformation of worldview.”“We are so honored that an IANDS-published book has received this prestigious prize,” said IANDS President Janice Miner Holden, EdD, LPC-S, ACMHP. “We are deeply grateful for the contributions of these incredible researchers, and the support of our own Publications Committee, who made this honor possible.”As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS’s purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people’s lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

