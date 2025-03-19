RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR THE GIANT COMPANY AS IT ANNOUNCES GLOBAL TOUR

The Giant Company’s groundbreaking initiative, designed to foster civic engagement and international dialogue, aims to establish its installations as dynamic cultural landmarks worldwide” — Richard Rubenstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, has been disclosed as the agency of record for The Giant Company. The innovative enterprise is merging art, technology, and storytelling to bring the world’s tallest moving statue to cities across the world. RPR is overseeing media relations and strategic communications as The Giant Company launches its highly anticipated global tour—a groundbreaking experiential attraction set to debut in Las Vegas in October 2025, New York City in May 2026, and additional international destinations thereafter. This move marks RPR’s further expansion into the entertainment and innovative technology sectors.

“The Giant Company’s groundbreaking initiative, designed to foster civic engagement and international dialogue, aims to establish its installations as dynamic cultural landmarks worldwide,” said RPR’s President, Richard Rubenstein. “Our campaign will emphasize The Giant Company’s vision, linking technological innovation with a deep-rooted commitment to community impact.”

The Giant, standing at 75 feet tall, is a transformative visitor attraction that fuses cutting-edge technology, artistic innovation, and immersive storytelling. Equipped with a state-of-the-art LED skin, The Giant can instantly transform into a wide range of historical figures, cultural icons, and even real-time images of visitors, creating an unparalleled interactive experience. The tour will also serve as a key feature of the 250th-anniversary celebrations of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

As unveiled at SXSW’s Ireland House exhibition, The Giant’s global tour will showcase a revolutionary blend of interactive art, technology, and entertainment. With its dynamic LED skin and larger-than-life presence, The Giant is set to redefine experiential attractions, offering visitors an opportunity to see themselves reflected on a global stage while engaging with historical and cultural icons in an entirely new way.

About The Giant Company

The Giant Company is at the forefront of merging art, technology, and storytelling to create groundbreaking attractions that engage and inspire audiences worldwide. With an ambitious vision for the future of entertainment, The Giant is poised to become a global phenomenon and is in discussions with major cities across the world.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

