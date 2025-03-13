Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Book Launch of Extreme Trauma by Moshe Kaplan

With the expertise of Rubenstein Public Relations, we aim to bring these important discussions to a global audience and ensure that the lessons within Extreme Trauma reach those who need them most.” — Dr. Moshe Kaplan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, today announced it has been named the Agency of Record for the upcoming launch of the book Extreme Trauma. Moshe Kaplan, MD, compiled the book with contributions from various thought leaders and opinion makers. Extreme Trauma examines the psychological and emotional aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel and the resilience of the Jewish community through personal narratives and expert insights. This collaboration marks RPR’s continued expansion into the literary space.

RPR will implement a strategic public relations campaign to elevate Extreme Trauma by orchestrating a global book tour, securing high-profile media coverage, coordinating book reviews, and positioning Dr. Kaplan as a leading authority in trauma recovery. Having served as a medical director at Israel’s emergency medical services at Magen David Adom for 20 years, Dr. Kaplan brings unparalleled expertise in trauma response and mental health resilience. The campaign will include targeted media outreach, podcast placements, and partnerships with relevant organizations to expand the book’s reach.

As Extreme Trauma prepares for its official launch, RPR will spearhead an international book tour, facilitate discussions with leading scholars and public figures, and engage major Jewish and non-Jewish organizations in meaningful conversations about healing and resilience. The campaign will also focus on securing endorsements from influential leaders and thought-provoking op-eds to highlight the book’s timely and significant themes.

"This book is a vital resource for understanding the depth of trauma and the strength of the human spirit," said Dr. Moshe Kaplan. "With the expertise of Rubenstein Public Relations, we aim to bring these important discussions to a global audience and ensure that the lessons within Extreme Trauma reach those who need them most."

Extreme Trauma includes numerous endorsements from prominent Israeli officials including the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About Extreme Trauma

Extreme Trauma is a compelling collection of personal testimonies and expert analyses following the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, shedding light on the long-term psychological effects of trauma and offering pathways to recovery. Featuring insights from survivors, psychologists, and leading scholars, the book explores resilience, identity, and the transformative power of storytelling.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

