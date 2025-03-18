Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Greener Pastures New Zealand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, announced it has been named the Agency of Record for Greener Pastures New Zealand. The investment platform provides ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) with a streamlined pathway to New Zealand residency through the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa program. RPR has already secured an active media tour in the US and will continue to build attention for Greener Pastures globally.

RPR is executing a comprehensive global public relations campaign that includes strategic media placements, thought leadership initiatives, and targeted investor engagement. The firm has secured high-profile speaking opportunities and conference participation, positioning Greener Pastures' leadership as key voices in the investment migration space. RPR has also facilitated Greener Pastures’ inclusion in the Forbes Council, further elevating its credibility and influence within the international investor community.

Greener Pastures offers tailored investment solutions that align with New Zealand’s economic growth sectors, allowing global investors to secure permanent residency while enhancing financial returns. As interest in alternative residency and global mobility continues to rise, New Zealand has become an increasingly attractive destination for individuals seeking stability, economic opportunity, and a world-class lifestyle.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

About Greener Pastures

Greener Pastures is a premier investment platform that helps ultra-high-net-worth individuals secure residency in New Zealand through the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa program. Backed by Origin Capital Partners, the firm offers curated investment opportunities that align with New Zealand’s economic growth sectors, providing a seamless pathway to permanent residency while maximizing financial returns. For more information on Greener Pastures, visit www.greenerpastures.nz.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.