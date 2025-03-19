Youth Soccer: A Game Changer On and Off the Pitch

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)(3)

Youth sports play a crucial role in shaping the future of female leaders on and off the pitch

The big picture is that regardless of an athlete socioeconomic or genetic makeup, if girls in our community’s play team sports, they have better life outcomes according to research.” — Jason Gruner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)3 non-profit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. (EIN-99-2663889)A growing body of research confirms that youth sports is a catalyst for future Leadership opportunities. Youth sports play a crucial role in shaping the future of female leaders on and off the pitch. A recent study by Ernst & Young (EY) and ESPN, found that 94% of women in C-suite positions played competitive sports, with 52% competing at the collegiate level. Further found that 80% of female executives at Fortune 500 companies had participated in sports during their earlier years. A 2023 Deloitte study found that 85% of women who played competitive sports recognized its importance in their career success. Additionally, the Women’s Sports Foundation’s report, Play to Lead: The Generational Impact of Sport on Women’s Leadership, revealed that 69% of women who played sports held at least one formal leadership role outside of their family.Naples Soccer Academy embodies these findings by fostering a competitive, character-building environment that prepares young women for leadership in any field they pursue. Our female driven ecosystem focus provides young women with unparalleled opportunities to excel in a competitive soccer environment while gaining critical leadership and teamwork skills that translate into lifelong success.Jason Gruner executive director of NSA went onto say, Southwest Florida has numerous youth competitive soccer organizations to fit most parental expectations. Registrations are now open and dates for try-outs are nearing announcement. He went onto say, nationally speaking we have an estimated 1,644,000 youth female soccer athletes aged 6yo-17yo of which will account for 0.0221% of women playing in the National Women’s Soccer League . (NWSL) The big picture, is that regardless of an athlete socioeconomic or genetic makeup, if girls in our community’s play team sports, they have better life outcomes according to research.About Naples Soccer Academy -Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) (EIN-99-2663889) nonprofit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional athletes, with a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.