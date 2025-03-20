OiLChef QSR Helps Quick Serve Restaurants Reduce 4 Minutes From Raw Bone-In Chicken Frying Times

Longer Hold Time. Left Side used OiLChef and chicken is warmer, juicier and looks better. The chicken on the right did not have OiLChef in Fryer and the product is darker and ageing faster

Deep Fried Chicken used to take longer to cook, and now its 30% quicker (4 minutes quicker) with new OiLChef innovation for all deep fryers..

Incredible innovation for the industry, frying food quicker, saving time, energy, oil, & payroll, producing crispier and less oily fried food that holds quality for longer - absolute game changer” — Sean Patrick Farry

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Friendly Chef Corp's award-winning OiL Chef device has entered the next phase of its evolution. The upgraded trade secret formulation is a true industry disruptor and a pioneer in the world of fast food.

Fast Food just got faster according to OiL Chef. By adding the OiL Chef device to an open pot fryer or pressure deep fryer - food cooks quicker - exceptionally quicker.

Tests done using Tyson Foods Frozen Breaded 8-piece meals for Walmart USA, reduced original cooking time from 28 minutes down to an incredible 21 minutes, saving 7 minutes cooking time. Using Cargill's special blend shortening in a heavy-duty Giles fryer, the energy savings are significant.

Initial tests for Walmart were significant and when installed to the first 500 Walmart Super Centers, the cooking times remained consistent.

Neighboring Harps Food Stores, in Arkansas, is one of the largest employee-owned retailers and since installing OiL Chef across their 150 stores they have won awards for their fresh hand breaded deep-fried chicken. Before using OiL Chef in their BKI Pressure Fryers, they used to cook their chicken in 18 minutes and now they cook their fresh bone-in chicken 4 minutes quicker.

Further testing with fresh bone in chicken wings has also proven the incredible cook time reductions of 4 minutes. Other food products such as fish, chicken tenders, French fries and spring rolls have all succeeded in cook time reductions.

The Magic? a closely guarded trade secret - Made in the USA - the technology can be fitted to any deep fryer, and by keeping the cooking oil in a thinner and finer form, food cooks quicker and soaks up less oil.

As one client says "we haven't been as excited about anything in the Fast-Food industry for 25 years - until we used OiL Chef"

This innovation will have a positive impact in the foodservice industry.

Archies Sell One Million Burgers each year and growing. They cook their fries and sides quicker and better with OiLChef, saving oil, energy and time.

