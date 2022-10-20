World’s Best DeepFryer Oil Saving Device OiLChef Wins Top UK Innovation Award in London 2022

Oil Chef’s new product for the fish & chip industry is crowned champion. It doubles the life of cooking oil - great news for chippies amid soaring food prices.

With Soaring Prices of Food, OiLChef is honored to be recognized as the Premium Brand helping food service operators reduce their oil costs by 50% per month, reduce energy & Improve Sustainability.”
— Sean Farry

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s Best deep-frying accessory to extend cooking oil life has won best new restaurant and takeaway innovation award in the UK for 2022.

The panel of judges, made up from industry experts from high profile brands such as Pizza Express, Krispy Kreme and Oowee, decided that the new OiLChef device designed for the large fish pans and other open fryers was the most innovative in its class and provided the quickest return on investment.

With full 3-year warranty and 14-day money back guarantee, the Judges were impressed by the confidence of the unique technology.

They noted that the combination of the inorganic rare and precious metals that make the product work at a molecular level in the oil, to slow down the oxidation and the deterioration rate of the oil was, a breath of fresh air for the industry, as the industry is searching for sustainable initiatives that reduce costs, improve quality and reduce environmental impact.

The eco-friendly product is combatting the rising cost of food that the Restaurant and Takeaway industry are facing right now and with cooking oil and shortening prices having at least doubled in the last year, the OiLChef device is countering this price surge.

The judges remarked that "OiLChef was the winner by a mile"!

CEO of OiLChef, Sean Farry says "With OiLChef's European expansion plans we are looking forward to attracting more clients and strategic partners".

OiLChef science is top innovation helping food service operators save 50% on cooking oil purchases and reducing Carbon Footprint

