Cooking Oil Saver OiLChef, Inspires Restaurant Owners with hope & save 50% on fryer oil purchases at NRA Show in Chicago

Eco Friendly options for the food service industry CEO and Son at Exhibition in Chicago 2022

OiLChef provides the food service industry with an innovative eco-friendly device to save 50% on cooking oil in deep-fryers, which doubles the life of fryer oil

Save 50% on cooking oil purchases for your deep-fryers with OiLChef and reduce your carbon foot-print today - healthier food, healthier profits” — Sean Farry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Friendly Chef Corp. makes headlines at the National Restaurant Show in Chicago. With the first opening of the biggest food service exhibition in the world since the COVID shutdown two years ago, tens of thousands of visitors have been given hope by the OILChef device which can double the life of cooking oil in deep-fryers.

Since the war in the Ukraine with Russia started, the already rising cost of cooking oil, has escalated to new heights. Ukraine and Russia are the worlds largest producers of sunflower oil and this commodity supply has shrunk in recent months, placing new demand on other commodity oils such as Canola, Vegetable and Soy. This increased demand on a limited supply has pushed the cost of cooking oils up by 300% compared to a year ago and the food service and hospitality industry have been looking for a way to stem the tide of these risings costs.

Award winning OiLChef device has given a new hope for most of these operators and being able to NOW produce twice as much high quality food per lb/liter of cooking oil, helps to save around 50% on oil purchases.

Founder and CEO Sean Farry says "we are happy to supply a cost effective simple to use solution which only takes 3 seconds to install and only needs replacing every 3 years, without OiLChef, the industry could see the first $10 portion of french fry's on the menus.

The National Restaurant Show in Chicago draws almost a hundred thousand visitors from all over the world and its great to be back!"

How OiLChef saves you 50% on cooking oil