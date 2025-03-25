A New Playbook for M&A Excellence Proposes Growth Through Understanding

"The Seller Whisperer" by Ignacio Macias and Carlos de Torres is released with Forbes Books.

‘The Seller Whisperer’ by Ignacio Macias and Carlos de Torres is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — "The Seller Whisperer: Empathetic M&A Strategies to Drive Hyper-Rewarding Hypergrowth" by Ignacio Macias and Carlos de Torres is available now on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Why do so many mergers and acquisitions fall short of expectations for all stakeholders? Maybe our perceptions have been influenced by common M&A tropes: corporate warlords tear apart companies for fun and profit. Pompous CEOs recklessly hatch grandiose schemes and bet it all in hopes of landing their name in bold print on the financial pages, making their peers sick with jealousy. If a few lives are upended in the process, so be it. That’s the cost of doing business, right?With “The Seller Whisperer,” Ignacio Macias and Carlos de Torres aim to flip this common M&A script by asking what could happen if corporate leaders embrace empathy as the cornerstone of deal-making.“Flipping the M&A script means elevating the simple ideal of empathy to the first tool you grab from your M&A toolbox,” Macias said. “Empathy, heartful concern for your deal partners, going the extra mile to honor the other party’s interests—these are all descriptors of a ‘seller whisperer:’ someone who knows how to nurture a mutually rewarding relationship.”Their innovative method has already transformed the M&A landscape, enabling hypergrowth and maximizing value in the lower-middle market.This groundbreaking work will show leaders that better deals are possible if they:—— Forge trust-based relationships that prioritize mutual benefit.—— Approach negotiations with a win-win mindset to secure lasting success.—— Integrate businesses seamlessly while respecting legacies.—— Avoid common pitfalls that derail traditional M&A deals.Drawing on their combined expertise, Macias and de Torres offer a fresh perspective on creating value through M&A. With stories of real-world successes and a step-by-step guide to implementing their strategies, "The Seller Whisperer" is an essential read for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and investors aiming to scale sustainably in today’s competitive market.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorsIgnacio Macias grew his European company, Healthcare Management Consultancy, for twenty years before attaining a 40x exit and turning to technology company investment—closing forty-five deals successfully by taking a radically different approach to M&A hypergrowth. In coming to the U.S., Ignacio has focused on lower middle-market deals, growing net profit by 700 percent in three years and multiplying enterprise value from $7 million to more than $100 million.Carlos de Torres has partnered with Ignacio on M&A deals while managing multibillion-dollar operations for Google as Head of EMEA Venture Capital and Private Equity and Managing Director of Cloud Operations. Previously, de Torres served as Vice President for Partner Relationships at Microsoft and held other senior leadership positions in the US, Canada, and Spain.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.