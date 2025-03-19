Neology Awarded 5-Year Back Office System and Customer Service Contract with Minnesota Department of Transportation

Neology’s Transportation Operations and Management Solutions and PSquare Groups to Deliver Enhanced Support with Modern Platforms and Artificial Intelligence

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has awarded a five year, nine million dollar contract to provide Back Office System Support and Customer Service Support across 91 miles of highway Express Lanes in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan Area.This contract highlights the synergistic expertise provided by Neology’s portfolio acquisitions, TOMS and PSquare. Together, these Neology groups will deliver a cutting-edge Back Office System directly integrated with Amazon Connect telephony platform; data migration services; inbound multi-channel customer services; in-person customer service; order fulfillment; invoice and statement generation; and payments support. MnDOT and their customers will experience a seamless transition from the current provider. Neology’s solutions offer enhanced capabilities for self-service and leverage improved customer service technology, including conversational AI within the telephone and chat systems.“We are thrilled to partner with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to implement Neology’s advanced neoBOSS™ back-office system integrated with Amazon Connect,” says Rowdy Kemnitz, Neology Senior Vice President and General Manager of Neology TOMS. “Together, we are committed to delivering a seamless, scalable, and innovative solution that enhances efficiency and meets the evolving needs of both the Department and its customers.”“Neology’s employee-first approach to operations, team of industry experts, and customer-centric delivery style offers MnDOT a unique service experience,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to partner with MnDOT in service to their customers.”

