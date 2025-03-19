Reliable Pool Care Partners with Water Guardian to Revolutionize Pool Maintenance

Water Guardian is a new, eco-friendly solution for pool filtration and mainenance. Bryan Thompson, Owner of Reliable Pool Care & Founder of Water Guardian

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliable Pool Care is excited to announce its partnership with Water Guardian , a n innovative solution for residential pool maintenance in Greater Austin and beyond. Water Guardian is an eco-friendly, mobile reverse osmosis water filtration system that removes impurities like minerals, chemicals, and oils while cutting costs and minimizing environmental impact.A longtime pool care professional and sustainability advocate, Bryan Thompson, Owner of Reliable Pool Care Austin and Water Guardian, is eager for the possibilities of this industry advancement. “We’re proud to offer our customers a smarter, greener way to maintain their pools,” said Thompson. “Over time, pool water accumulates byproducts from sunblock, chemicals, and other contaminants. With Water Guardian, all of that is removed—no need to drain your pool and start all over. It gets the job done in a day or so, saving time, money, and water.”So how does Water Guardian compare to traditional pool maintenance and draining?- Water Conservation: Traditional draining wastes thousands of gallons of water, while Water Guardian recycles and purifies existing pool water, saving up to 90% of pool water. Considering the rise in droughts, water conservation is more important than ever.- Time Efficiency: A full drain and refill can take multiple days, whereas Water Guardian completes filtration in 24-48 hours, with the pool ready for use as soon as the next day.- Structural Safety: Traditional draining risks pool damage—gunite pools can float, and fiberglass/liner pools may crack or shift. Water Guardian avoids this risk by keeping water levels stable.- Chemical Balance: Refilling with well water can require heavy chemical adjustments. Water Guardian retains beneficial water chemistry while removing harmful impurities, reducing the need for excessive chemical use.- Environmental Impact: Draining often sends chemically treated water into the ocean. Water Guardian provides an eco-friendly alternative by filtering and reusing pool water, ensuring it stays in the local ecosystem.Reliable Pool Care has always been dedicated to high-quality service, and this partnership reinforces its mission to provide innovative, eco-conscious solutions. Their commitment to water conservation extends beyond pools, as they also support initiatives like Honduras Good Works, which provides clean drinking water to communities in need. The partnership with Water Guardian is another way Reliable Pool Care is helping homeowners across Austin save money while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.###About Reliable Pool Care Austin:Reliable Pool Care Austin is a locally owned pool service company delivering expert maintenance, cleaning, and repairs to the Austin, Texas community. With over two decades of experience, they’re known for their attention to detail and dedication to customer satisfaction. By offering personalized pool care, Reliable Pool Care ensures every client’s pool remains in peak condition with a focus on efficiency and long-term sustainability. Learn more at https://reliablepoolcareaustin.com/ About Water Guardian:Water Guardian is a trusted provider of pool maintenance and reverse osmosis water treatment services in the Austin, Texas area, specializing in solutions that ensure the long-term health and efficiency of your pool. We have been proudly serving our community, delivering dependable, high-quality service with a focus on customer satisfaction and sustainability. To get started, visit https://poolwaterguardian.com/ or call 512-64-WATER (512-649-2837)

