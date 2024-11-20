Write Your Own Love Story: All She Wrote Books Offers Space for LGBTQ+ Elopements Before Inauguration Day

The storefront of All She Wrote Books, located at 75 Washington Street in Somerville, Massachusetts.

LGBTQ+ couples and book lovers can get hitched before administration changes.

In light of the outcome of this election, we knew it was time to give back.” — Christina Pascucci Ciampa

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s election results have brought challenges and uncertainty to many, particularly women and the LGBTQ+ community. In response, Boston’s only queer woman-owned bookstore, All She Wrote Books , is opening up their space for elopements before Inauguration Day. Book the Space provides a range of options from a simple space rental to an all-inclusive package including flowers, photography, an officiant, and more.Creating a safe space for marginalized people has been a pillar of their mission since the store opened, originating with stocking works by underrepresented voices and continuing by fostering an inclusive and accessible space for book lovers of all walks of life. To ensure every couple has an option that fits their needs, All She Wrote is offering 3 predesigned tiers, ranging in price from three hundred fifty to nine hundred dollars, as well as customizable package options.The Chapter 1 Package, provides the use of the space for up to sixty minutes, seating for up to fifteen, a book concierge to assist with recommendations and sales, a special gift courtesy of All She Wrote Books, event setup and break down, sound system access, and snacks and non-alcoholic beverages (BYOB or provided by ASWB with an additional fee).The First Edition Package additionally offers photography by Devon Moos Photography, and the Plot Twist Package additionally offers photos and officiant services by Devon Moos Photography, use of the space for up to seventy-five minutes, seating for up to twenty, and two book concierges. Packages are customizable as is feasible for All She Wrote Books.“We deeply value the incredible community we’ve built. In light of the outcome of this election, we knew it was time to give back. While this is just one small part of a much larger cause, offering this space for LGBTQ+ couples is a way for people to regain some control and demonstrate our strength and resilience together,” states owner Christina Pascucci Ciampa.In difficult and divisive times like these, it’s crucial to band together and find moments of joy and solidarity. Book the Space offers more than just a venue, it’s a way for All She Wrote to show up for their community by providing a welcoming environment for couples to celebrate their love. In addition to weddings, this initiative extends to offering packages for parties, fundraisers, and other events. Beyond celebration in an inclusive space, these gatherings illustrate the impact of LGBTQ+ folks coming together to heal and empower one another.To learn more about All She Wrote Books and Book the Space, visit www.allshewrotebooks.com . You can also find them on Instagram, Tiktok, and Facebook under @allshewrotebooks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.