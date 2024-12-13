A Launchpad for College Student (And Staff) Happiness

GBM6's event work on full display at UCONN GBM6's logo

Live events industry experts, GBM6, unveil new program to empower campus leaders and organizations.

We want to bring campus teams from overwhelmed to overachieving, all while focusing on what matters most: making people happy – and having a blast while doing it.” — Bobby Dutton

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GBM6 , a leader in creating legendary, happiness-driven events, is proud to announce its next endeavor: The Launch Program . This new offering is a groundbreaking event consulting program designed especially for colleges and universities who want to elevate student experiences and wellbeing. Drawing on over 20 years of expertise in event production and project management, the Launch Program empowers campus staff and student leaders to simplify the planning process with innovative tools and insights. It is perfect for institutions who have strong, established traditions that could use refinement, or those who would like to learn how to get there.GBM6’s legacy includes producing everything from student-led projects to massive concerts featuring world-class artists. With a client roster that includes institutions like Boston University, UCONN, MIT, and Harvard University, they have consistently redefined campus entertainment by prioritizing both student engagement, community wellness, and operational excellence. Known for their signature ability to deliver “legendary events,” GBM6 is taking things to the next level by directly addressing the unique challenges of a changing higher education landscape.At the helm of GBM6 is Owner & Director Bobby Dutton, a pioneer in creating student-centered, high-energy events. From his DJ roots with GrooveBoston to today’s comprehensive event services with GBM6, Dutton has built a reputation for delivering top-notch experiences to colleges across the country. Reflecting on this new program, he shared, “Event planning shouldn’t be a stress-fest. Sometimes you just need help building consistent, sustainable momentum as a creative team. We want to bring campus teams from overwhelmed to overachieving, all while focusing on what matters most: making people happy – and having a blast while doing it."The Launch Program offers a suite of resources, including:- Customizable Planning Frameworks: Designed to handle the complexities of campus events, from orientation weeks to spring concerts- Tailored Support: Personalized recommendations for student affairs professionals and student leaders to overcome logistical challenges while ensuring smooth event operations- Technical Expertise: Leveraging GBM6’s years of producing high-energy, tech-intensive events to help universities consistently create innovative and engaging programming- Empowering Student Leadership: Aimed at training student organizers in critical event management skills while fostering teamwork and creativity- Professional Development: Presentations and guided conversations on specific topics including Quantifying Engagement, Systematic Communication, and more- Establishing Successful Promotions: Graphics, media, and branding support for eventsThe Launch program is built on the principle of “engineering happiness”, a philosophy GBM6 brings to every project it touches—from major campus festivals to student-driven activations. Institutions looking to elevate their events can learn more about GBM6’s new program at gbm6.com/launch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.