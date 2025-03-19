The O’Neil Group Mourns The Loss of An Esteemed North Shore Marina Staff Member

Maryann Massey

PUEBLO WEST, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With profound sadness, The O’Neil Group mourns the passing of Maryann Massey, a valued team member who died on Wednesday, March 19th. Maryann was 70 and had been with North Shore Marina since 2005 where she contributed significantly to the success of the Marina and positively impacted the lives of the staff, slip renters, and all who visited Pueblo Reservoir and interacted with her.Maryann served as Store Lead at the North Shore Marina, where her dedication and teamwork were evident. She had an amazing ability to anticipate the needs of everyone shopping in the store, and her passion for being on the lake inspired many within our organization.During her time at the Marina, Maryann was not only an outstanding professional who sincerely cared for the store’s customers but also a cherished friend to many.“Her Lake family and job meant the world to her,” said Kelli O’Neil, Operations Manager. “She was an unbelievably dedicated employee; even during her journey with cancer, she prioritized coming in to work.”Her positive attitude in the face of her illness left a lasting impression on everyone who had the honor of knowing her.“She was honest and loyal beyond words. She will be deeply missed,” O’Neil said.“Our heartfelt condolences to Maryann's family, friends, and everyone who knew her. We respectfully request privacy for her family during this very difficult time.”ABOUTThe O’Neil Group has a commercial vendor contract with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to operate the North Shore Marina on Pueblo Reservoir, located six miles west of Pueblo, Colorado

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.