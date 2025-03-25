Mastering Money Emotions for a Balanced and Secure Financial Future

"Emotionally Invested" by Mary Clements Evans, CFP®, CDFA®, ABFS® is released with Forbes Books.

"Emotionally Invested" by Mary Clements Evans is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- —"Emotionally Invested: Outsmart Your Anxiety for Fearless Retirement Planning”, by Mary Clements Evans, is now available on Amazon . This book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Mary Clements Evans’ latest book explores the emotional drivers behind financial decisions, offering readers a fresh perspective on managing money. Evans, a certified financial plannerwith decades of experience, introduces the concept of the “Money Why,” a unique money personality that influences every financial choice we make. Evans helps readers determine whether they are a FOMO (fear of missing out) or a FORO (fear of running out), empowering readers to embrace their financial realities without judgment or guilt.Through real-world anecdotes and thoughtful advice, “Emotionally Invested” helps individuals and couples build a fearless approach to retirement planning. Readers will discover how to find the right financial advisor, create a robust financial plan, and overcome the “rug puller” moments that disrupt long-term goals. Evans’ book also tackles the dangers of misinformation online, the eight components of a solid financial plan, and even includes a recipe for a chocolate martini to ease life’s challenges.“This book contains my most important observations from working with more than 500 individuals and families for over 20 years,“ Evans said. “Chief among them is the different Money Whys people bring to the table, how these Money Whys subconsciously affect financial decisions, and, most importantly, how you can identify yours. Knowing your Money Why can change your financial world—and no, I’m not exaggerating.”With a compassionate tone and innovative strategies, Mary Clements Evans breaks down the myths of traditional financial planning, emphasizing the importance of behavioral finance. This book isn’t about charts or graphs—it’s about understanding yourself and creating a financial future that aligns with your values and goals.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMary Clements Evans, CFP, CDFA, ABFS, is the founder and president of Evans Wealth Strategies in Emmaus, Pennsylvania and a registered principal with Raymond James. She specializes in helping individuals and couples overcome their fear, anxiety and guilt about money so they can achieve financial happiness now and in retirement.Mary earned a BA in accounting from Temple University and spent 25 years in corporate finance with Exide Battery, Goodall Rubber, Kellogg's and Rodale Publishing before starting her firm in 2008. She is an international speaker and has been named to Raymond James’s Chairman’s Council for six consecutive years.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.