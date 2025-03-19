“2025 Macao International Parade” collaborates with the six integrated resorts leading artistic parade groups to liven up the atmosphere in the community

MACAU, March 19 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the “2025 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 26th anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, will be held on 23 March (Sunday). A total of 23 artistic groups from 15 countries and regions will join the 60 local participating groups, totalling an estimated number of nearly 1,800 artists. This year, the Parade once again collaborates with the six integrated resorts, leading artistic parade groups to promote culture and arts in various districts between 19 and 22 March. In addition, a series of community performances will be held on 22 March at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia.

On 19 March, the Galaxy Entertainment Group will present the “GEG Shining Parade Fun” from the Pearl Lobby to the Diamond Lobby at the “Galaxy Macau™”. A number of international groups dressed in exquisite costumes will present stilt shows, flag throwing and other acrobatic performances with the combination of large-scale installations, conveying the festive aura of the Parade to the public.

On 20 March, Melco Resorts & Entertainment will host the “Parade of Wonders - A Motion Picture Show” on the 1st floor of Studio City. A number of parade groups from Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Italy and Portugal will engage the spectators in interactive games, having fun together. Besides, MGM will present the “Fiery Rhythms Barra Night” at the Barra Kitchen in the Barra District. Groups from five continents will showcase thrilling circus and dance performances in the evening. With the combination of vibrant costumes and dynamic music, it will certainly be an artistic feast for the audience to enjoy.

On 21 March, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. will stage the “Wynn’s Enchanting Lake View Night” on the Performance Lake of the Wynn Palace. Various groups will present flash mob shows including stilt comedy, bubble shows and other fantastic performances, bringing unexpected surprises.

On 22 March, SJM Resorts, S.A. will present “The Fantasy Stage Adventure” from the East Lobby to the West Lobby at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau. Four groups from different continents will dress in distinctive ethnic costumes and interact with the public along the route during their flash mob parade. Sands China Ltd. will present “Creative Odyssey: A Fourfold ARTventure” at the outdoor lagoon area of The Venetian Macao. Various groups dressed in exquisite costumes will perform carnival dances, stilt acrobatics and unicycle acts, sharing the artistic charm of the Parade.

In addition, in order to bring cultural resources to the community, the “Community Arts Carnival” will be held on 22 March, from 3pm to 5pm, at the Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, promoting diverse cultures and arts to the community. The Macao Percussion Association, Comuna de Pedra and Association of Parents of People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau will jointly present inclusive art. Groups such as the Gipsy Marionettist, Tizwit-International Bee Dance Group from Morocco, Portugal Artfusion, Teatro Só and Porbatuka from Portugal will also perform to showcase the charm of the arts.

