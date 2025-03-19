Webinar: Bringing Music into Your Classroom (No Musical Training Required!)

Are you looking to incorporate music into your teaching but don’t have a musical background? This engaging webinar is designed for educators of all subjects who want to harness the power of music to enhance student engagement, creativity, and learning.

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard, alongside distinguished music educators Zach Arenz (2025 New York State Teacher of the Year), Kaitlin Young (2018 Maine Teacher of the Year), and Louise Smith (2024 Mississippi Teacher of the Year), as they share practical, accessible strategies for integrating music into everyday instruction.

Panelists will explore simple ways to incorporate music into lessons, whether for transitions, student expression, or deeper content connections—and discuss the benefits of music for student wellbeing and classroom culture. The conversation will include real-world examples, interactive ideas, and solutions for overcoming common challenges that non-musicians may face.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, gain confidence, and walk away with actionable ideas to make music a meaningful part of their teaching practice.

This webinar is on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 5-5:45 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending can join the webinar here. (No pre-registration is required.)

For further information and questions, please contact Maine DOE Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard at joshua.chard@maine.gov.