Pine Tree Programming Empowers Maine Schools with Fun and Engaging Computer Science Education

Pine Tree Programming, a new initiative from the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Teaching and Learning, is expanding access to computer science education across the state. In just six weeks, this dynamic program has introduced more than 500 students—many from schools with limited or no prior computer science opportunities—to the world of coding. Partnering with 44 schools across 13 Maine counties, Pine Tree Programming is empowering a new generation of coders, creators, and problem-solvers.

Designed to make computer science fun, accessible, and engaging, Pine Tree Programming is proving that anyone can learn to code. In today’s digital world, computational thinking is more than just a technical skill; it’s a pathway to innovation, creativity, and future success. By introducing students and teachers to coding in an exciting and approachable way, this program is helping to close the digital divide and equip Maine’s youth with critical 21st-century skills.

So far, the response from the classroom has been overwhelmingly positive! Teachers are reporting a surge in student enthusiasm for technology and problem-solving, as students dive into coding, build projects, and explore the endless possibilities of computer science.

Building on this success, Pine Tree Programming is now looking ahead to expand its reach and bring even more Maine schools into the world of computer science.

Are you interested in to bringing Pine Tree Programming to your school? If so, please contact Allison Braley, Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist, at allison.braley@maine.gov for more information.