Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,127 in the last 365 days.

Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings

In April, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available to students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

During these meetings, participants will learn about strategies for increasing local capacity to support McKinney-Vento-eligible students. Participants will have an opportunity to brainstorm solution-oriented approaches for affected youth in their schools and communities—and to network with colleagues from other schools and organizations.

The scheduled meetings are as follows:

  • Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties 
    Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond St. #915, Bangor 
    Thursday, April 3
    8:05-10:30 a.m. 
  • Washington and Hancock Counties 
    Maine DHHS Regional Office, 38 Prescott Dr., Machias 
    Thursday, April 3
    1-3:30 p.m.
  • Aroostook County 
    Maine Department of Labor, 66 Spruce St., Presque Isle
    Friday, April 4
    9-11:30 a.m.
  • Mid-Coast, Kennebec, and Somerset Counties 
    Burton M. Cross Office Building Room 103 A and B, 111 Sewall St., Augusta
    Tuesday, April 8
    9-11:30 a.m.  
  • Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties  
    Edward Little High School, 77 Harris Street, Auburn 
    Tuesday, April 15
    9-11:30 a.m. 
  • York and Cumberland Counties
    People’s Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Rd., Saco 
    Tuesday, April 15
    9:30 -noon

Registration for the McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings is required. Participation is free. This event is appropriate for school staff or community-based organizations that support families and students experiencing housing instability. It is intended to be a space for connection and collaboration.

You may find out more and register here.

If you have questions, please contact Susan Lieberman, consulting McKinney-Vento Liaison Support Specialist, at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Signe Lynch, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.

Download a flyer here (PDF).

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more