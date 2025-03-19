Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings

In April, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available to students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

During these meetings, participants will learn about strategies for increasing local capacity to support McKinney-Vento-eligible students. Participants will have an opportunity to brainstorm solution-oriented approaches for affected youth in their schools and communities—and to network with colleagues from other schools and organizations.

The scheduled meetings are as follows:

Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties

Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond St. #915, Bangor

Thursday, April 3

8:05-10:30 a.m.

Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond St. #915, Bangor Thursday, April 3 8:05-10:30 a.m. Washington and Hancock Counties

Maine DHHS Regional Office, 38 Prescott Dr., Machias

Thursday, April 3

1-3:30 p.m.

Maine DHHS Regional Office, 38 Prescott Dr., Machias Thursday, April 3 1-3:30 p.m. Aroostook County

Maine Department of Labor, 66 Spruce St., Presque Isle

Friday, April 4

9-11:30 a.m.

Maine Department of Labor, 66 Spruce St., Presque Isle Friday, April 4 9-11:30 a.m. Mid-Coast, Kennebec, and Somerset Counties

Burton M. Cross Office Building Room 103 A and B, 111 Sewall St., Augusta

Tuesday, April 8

9-11:30 a.m.

Burton M. Cross Office Building Room 103 A and B, 111 Sewall St., Augusta Tuesday, April 8 9-11:30 a.m. Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties

Edward Little High School, 77 Harris Street, Auburn

Tuesday, April 15

9-11:30 a.m.

Edward Little High School, 77 Harris Street, Auburn Tuesday, April 15 9-11:30 a.m. York and Cumberland Counties

People’s Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Rd., Saco

Tuesday, April 15

9:30 -noon

Registration for the McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings is required. Participation is free. This event is appropriate for school staff or community-based organizations that support families and students experiencing housing instability. It is intended to be a space for connection and collaboration.

You may find out more and register here.

If you have questions, please contact Susan Lieberman, consulting McKinney-Vento Liaison Support Specialist, at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Signe Lynch, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.

Download a flyer here (PDF).