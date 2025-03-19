Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings

In April, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available to students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
During these meetings, participants will learn about strategies for increasing local capacity to support McKinney-Vento-eligible students. Participants will have an opportunity to brainstorm solution-oriented approaches for affected youth in their schools and communities—and to network with colleagues from other schools and organizations.
The scheduled meetings are as follows:
-
Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties
Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond St. #915, Bangor
Thursday, April 3
8:05-10:30 a.m.
-
Washington and Hancock Counties
Maine DHHS Regional Office, 38 Prescott Dr., Machias
Thursday, April 3
1-3:30 p.m.
-
Aroostook County
Maine Department of Labor, 66 Spruce St., Presque Isle
Friday, April 4
9-11:30 a.m.
-
Mid-Coast, Kennebec, and Somerset Counties
Burton M. Cross Office Building Room 103 A and B, 111 Sewall St., Augusta
Tuesday, April 8
9-11:30 a.m.
-
Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties
Edward Little High School, 77 Harris Street, Auburn
Tuesday, April 15
9-11:30 a.m.
-
York and Cumberland Counties
People’s Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Rd., Saco
Tuesday, April 15
9:30 -noon
Registration for the McKinney-Vento Spring 2025 Regional Meetings is required. Participation is free. This event is appropriate for school staff or community-based organizations that support families and students experiencing housing instability. It is intended to be a space for connection and collaboration.
You may find out more and register here.
If you have questions, please contact Susan Lieberman, consulting McKinney-Vento Liaison Support Specialist, at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Signe Lynch, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.