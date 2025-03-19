ONE OR EIGHT RELEASES NEW TRACK AND VIDEO FOR 'DSTM'

FEATURING THE FIRST EVER OFFICIAL SAMPLING OF RIHANNA’S HIT SONG

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the eight-member Japanese boy group ONE OR EIGHT released their new single, "DSTM." Listen HERE . The song samples Rihanna’s global hit track, "Don't Stop The Music," for the first official time. ONE OR EIGHT reinterprets the track using their unique energy and style, combining catchy rap, melodic hooks, and smooth hip-hop beats. The song was produced by Stargate, the legendary producer behind Rihanna's "Don't Stop The Music" and a pioneer in the R&B genre. Collaborating with young American songwriters, Stargate incorporated the essence of the original track while updating it to align with modern trends.Alongside the new track, the group also premiered the video for the song. Watch HERE . Designed to be reminiscent of a sci-fi film, the video is set in a futuristic city where excessive technological advancement has stripped away the essence of music and art. ONE OR EIGHT embarks on a mission to reclaim music by venturing into parallel worlds. The video was directed by Glenn Michael (a VMA-nominated director, The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd) and edited by Mykyta Bereg (Madonna, Tyla Yaweh, Yeat, and David Guetta).The visual effects were crafted by Gianluigi Carella of Impossible Objects, whose clients include Disney, Warner Brothers, Electronic Arts, and Nike. The fully VFX-driven video transcends the boundaries of a typical music video, delivering a visually stunning and explosive experience.At yesterday's "MTV VMAJ," ONE OR EIGHT won the special award "Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group," which honors promising new artists in the dance and vocal group scene. They also performed their new track, "DSTM," electrifying the audience. Recognized by Nikkei Entertainment! as one of the "100 New Stars of 2025," ONE OR EIGHT is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated breakout acts of the year.Of today’s release, TSUBASA (ONE OR EIGHT) shared, “I was so excited when I first heard the demo for ‘DTSM,’ but was also a little nervous as Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ is so iconic and loved by fans. I hope everyone who listens to this song feels inspired, just like we do, to keep pursuing their challenges, dreams, and hopes as long as 'DSTM' keeps playing."“DSTM” producer, Stargate says,When the guys in One Or Eight wanted to do a remake of our Rihanna song Don’t Stop The Music, we were all in. They brought their own unique flavor and personality to all their parts. It was a lot of fun revisiting this song with them. The fact that One Or Eight are Japanese, Rihanna is Bajan, the hook is from Cameroon and we're Norwegian just shows that music really brings people together.Additionally, ONE OR EIGHT will be hosting their “ONE OR EIGHT FAN MEETING: SHŪKAI” in the US in April, stopping in New York on April 20 and Los Angeles on April 23. See more info on the events and get tickets here.ABOUT ONE OR EIGHTONE OR EIGHT is a Japanese boy group consisting of eight members: MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA, and YUGA. The group’s name, ONE OR EIGHT, is inspired by a Japanese idiom meaning "All or Nothing," embodying their bold, fearless approach to both life and music. With the tagline “BET ON YOURSELF”, they are a team of passionate dreamers determined to leave an indelible mark on the global stage.Fusing hip-hop and pop, ONE OR EIGHT seamlessly bridges genres while celebrating their Japanese heritage through lyrics, choreography, and a distinctive streetwear aesthetic. Their first performance video, “KAWASAKI,” garnered over 10 million views on YouTube, showcasing their undeniable appeal and growing influence.The group officially announced their debut with the release of their single “Don’t Tell Nobody,” a high-energy track produced by Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, Adele, Jonas Brothers) and David Stewart (BTS), featuring rap lyrics by Lucien Parker (Kanye West x Ty Dolla $ign's “STARS”). The song quickly ascended to #1 on the Billboard Japan Heatseekers Songs chart, cementing their arrival on the scene.In December 2024, their collaboration “KAWASAKI (with Big Sean)” reached #5 on the U.S. iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart, further solidifying their international presence. With each release, ONE OR EIGHT continues to captivate audiences worldwide, setting the stage for a groundbreaking career.OFFICIAL SITE: https://oneoreight.com/

ONE OR EIGHT / DSTM (Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.