Everblue Courses Approved by Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR)

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue, a veteran-owned leader in workforce development and software solutions, is proud to announce its approval as a Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) Accredited Training Provider. This designation highlights Everblue's commitment to making high-quality training accessible to Virginians. Everblue is eager to support individuals and organizations across the Commonwealth in achieving their professional goals.Everblue delivers high-quality workforce solutions in the energy efficiency industry. Since 2008, it has offered BPI Certification, RESNET HERS Rater and HEP Energy Auditor courses both online and nationally in person through its open enrollment schedule and private corporate training programs. Now that Everblue is officially listed as a DPOR-approved provider, it is further positioned to offer these same courses to individuals across Virginia, ensuring alignment with Virginia's regulatory standards.The Virginia DPOR oversees 18 regulatory boards and programs, ensuring that licensed professionals across the Commonwealth meet the minimum competency necessary to practice in their respective fields. By becoming an approved DPOR Training Provider, Everblue will now be able to offer training programs that align with Virginia's regulatory standards for several professions."We are thrilled to be recognized by the Virginia DPOR," said Chris Boggiano, president of Everblue. "This approval allows us to further support the development of a skilled workforce across Virginia. We remain committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed while helping government agencies streamline their workforce development and licensing processes."The DPOR approval comes as part of Everblue’s continued efforts to make a lasting impact on the energy sector, providing organizations with scalable, transformative solutions that drive growth and long-term success. With this new approval, Everblue can now further expand its training offerings to help individuals obtain the necessary credentials to succeed in their careers as home energy auditors.For more information, contact Everblue at press@everbluetraining.com.About Everblue:Everblue, a veteran-owned business, is a leading provider of software, program implementation and workforce development training designed to help individuals and organizations grow and thrive. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue offers high-quality training programs, both online and in-person, to build a skilled energy efficiency workforce. Additionally, Everblue’s award-winning software suite modernizes licensing, certification and eligibility processes, streamlining workflows for state and local government agencies. With a mission to help organizations make a lasting impact, Everblue provides scalable, efficient and transformative solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at everbluetraining.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.About DPOR:The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) is an executive branch agency responsible for overseeing 18 regulatory boards and programs that regulate various professions and occupations. DPOR ensures that licensed professionals meet the necessary competency standards while enforcing regulations to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public. By offering licensing and certification services, DPOR supports a positive business climate and works to ensure that qualified individuals can practice their professions in Virginia.

