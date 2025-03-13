Everblue and Texas A&M-Kingsville Partner to Expand Weatherization Workforce Training Opportunities

KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue, an IREC (Interstate Renewable Energy Council)-accredited provider of weatherization and energy efficiency training, has joined forces with Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) to deliver career-focused workforce development programs to students and community members. The collaboration aims to elevate Texas' weatherization workforce and improve service standards across the state.Leveraging Everblue’s established training methods and TAMUK’s deep local expertise, this partnership offers customized training pathways in weatherization, ensuring professionals gain the skills needed to meet industry demands. These pathways provide candidates with a clear roadmap to specific careers, such as Weatherization Laborer, Single Family Energy Auditor and Weatherization Program Manager.The comprehensive curriculum includes entry-level courses like Weatherization 101, BPI Building Science Principles and Customer Service, which help newcomers gain a strong foundation in the industry. Courses then progress to technical certifications, including BPI Building Analyst Technician and BPI Building Analyst Professional, to advance participants' skills. Additionally, the program incorporates soft skills modules specifically designed for weatherization professionals to ensure that graduates are well-rounded and fully prepared for the demands of the field.Expanding Career OpportunitiesThis partnership creates a pipeline of well-trained professionals by offering:- A range of courses tailored to weatherization agencies, businesses and community members- Direct connections between students and employers through both organizations' networks to support career advancement- Flexible learning options with both live and online formats to accommodate diverse schedules and learning preferences“We’re excited to collaborate with TAMUK to bring our industry-leading training programs together with their local workforce development expertise,” said Velvet Nelson, director of business development at Everblue. “Beyond certification, this partnership connects students to employers and opens doors to sustainable, rewarding careers in weatherization.”“Texas A&M University-Kingsville is dedicated to workforce training that meets the evolving needs of industries and communities,” said Jeff West, chief workforce development officer. “This collaboration with Everblue enhances opportunities for individuals to develop in-demand skills and creates pathways to stable and rewarding careers. By expanding access to high-quality weatherization training, we are strengthening the pipeline of skilled trades professionals and advancing workforce development opportunities in South Texas.”For more information, please contact Velvet Nelson at press@everbluetraining.com.About EverblueEverblue, a veteran-owned business, is a leading provider of software, program implementation and workforce development training designed to help individuals and organizations grow and thrive. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue offers high-quality training programs, both online and in-person, to build a skilled energy efficiency workforce. Additionally, Everblue’s award-winning software suite modernizes licensing, certification and eligibility processes, streamlining workflows for state and local government agencies. With a mission to help organizations make a lasting impact, Everblue provides scalable, efficient and transformative solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at www.everbluetraining.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.About Texas A&M University-KingsvilleThe founding public institution of higher education in South Texas, Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) transforms lives and creates well-rounded leaders through a commitment to excellence in teaching and learning and the pursuit of research and discovery. The University is celebrating its centennial year in 2025. With a focus on student success, the University offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and doctoral education. Our graduates advance the vitality of their communities, both locally and globally, with courage and integrity. TAMUK is also dedicated to expanding workforce development opportunities, collaborating with industry partners to create innovative programs that address regional and national labor needs and equipping students with the skills to excel in high-demand fields. Learn more at www.tamuk.edu/workforcedevelopment

