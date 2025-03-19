Atlanta AI Week 2025 Brings AI Innovation and Opportunity to Atlanta Tech Village April 22-24

Speakers from Delta, Southwest, Home Depot, Coca-Cola, UPS, Inspire Brands, Alliant Health, Georgia Tech, UGA, Synovus Bank, Microsoft, AWS and more!

Our first AI Week event of the year lands in Atlanta, GA and features AI leaders from across Atlanta and around the country. We can't wait to see you there!” — Zack Huhn

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Technology Association and a coalition of community partners proudly announce Atlanta AI Week 2025, a three-day AI “unconference” set to take place from April 22-24 at Atlanta Tech Village. This highly anticipated event will bring together attendees from over 400 organizations, uniting industry leaders, AI innovators, and business and technology professionals to explore the future of AI in business, government, and society.What Attendees Can ExpectAtlanta AI Week is designed to deliver actionable insights, hands-on learning, and powerful networking opportunities for professionals at all levels. Whether you're an AI practitioner, an executive exploring AI strategy, or a business leader looking to integrate AI into operations, attendees will leave with:Practical AI Strategies – Gain insights into AI workflows, governance, and implementation.Cutting-Edge Knowledge – Hear from AI experts, researchers, and business leaders.New Business & Career Opportunities – Connect with like-minded professionals and hiring companies.Hands-On Learning – Participate in workshops, breakout sessions, and live AI demonstrations.Two Specialized Content TracksThis year’s event features two dedicated content tracks to meet the needs of both individuals and organizations:"AI for Me" – Exploring AI-powered personal workflows, AI agents, and automation tools."AI for Teams & Organizations" – Covering enterprise AI adoption, security, governance, and strategy.Preview Speaker Announcements on LinkedIn!Speakers from top organizations, including Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Home Depot, Coca-Cola, UPS, Inspire Brands, Alliant Health, Georgia Tech, University of Georgia, Synovus Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Microsoft, AWS, and more will take the stage to share their insights. Follow the Atlanta AI Week LinkedIn Page to stay updated on speaker announcements and join the conversation using #AtlantaAIWeek!Networking & Special EventsIn addition to workshops and panels, attendees will have access to:Daily networking sessions – Multiple networking engagements each dayThe Women in AI Breakfast – Celebrating women shaping the future of AIAI Innovation Showcases – Featuring emerging AI startups and technologiesGet Your Early Bird Ticket Now!Early bird pricing is now live! Purchase your ticket and preview the agenda at AtlantaAIWeek.com.A Special Thanks to Our Organizers & PartnersAtlanta AI Week is made possible by generous sponsors, a dedicated host committee, community collaborators, and event volunteers. Atlanta AI Week 2025 Coordinating Committee members include: Summer Crenshaw, Christi Brown, Justin Daniels, Guy Tessler, Zachary Huhn. Sponsors include Nexigen, Big Kitty Labs, Cyber 2.0, and many more.For media inquiries or to schedule interviews, please contact: zack@joineta.org#AtlantaAIWeek | April 22-24, 2025 | Atlanta Tech Village

