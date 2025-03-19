NGMEDICAL ANNOUNCES AUSTRALIAN TGA APPROVAL FOR MOVE®-C CERVICAL ARTIFICIAL DISC

NGMedical

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application, announces approval of MOVE®-C artificial disc prosthesis by TGA for sales in Australia.

We are thrilled to announce TGA approval for our groundbreaking cervical disc arthroplasty product, featuring unique articulating viscoelastic properties. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize spinal care in Australia. This achievement follows over three years of dedicated research, collaboration, and commitment from our exceptional team.

Thanks to our Australian distributor, Matrix Medical Innovations, for the great support and our skilled team for this exciting result.

Australia is a very important market for the motion preserving treatment of the cervical spine. MOVE®-C will give Australian surgeons the most advanced treat-ment option with its articulating viscoelastic concept. NGMedical continues to expand internationally. MOVE®-C sales are expected to double another consecutive year.

Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical says “We are very proud of a further major step to increase our international presence. MOVE®-C gained wide acceptance and international approvals during the last two years. Matrix Medical Innovations is a great partner, and we are looking forward to getting started.”

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful for the support of our team in Australia,” said Sarah Boulous, CEO of Matrix Medical Innovations. “Partnering with NGMedical allows us to introduce a world-class cervical disc arthroplasty product to the market while continuing to innovate and expand our offerings for comprehensive patient outcomes.”

Matrix Medical Innovations and NGMedical remain committed to setting new standards in spinal care and look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits both healthcare providers and patients across Australia.

NGMedical is actively working on further international approvals and plans to expand its international presence significantly in 2025.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery. Scientific research, intensive mechanical tests and clinical control are the basis a of great outcome.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems in various roles since 2001. NGMedical pushes the limits of motion preserving spine treat-ment. Our focus lays on motion preserving technologies like the unique MOVE®-C and the advanced lumbar concept of MOVE®-P and is completed by state-of-the-art fusion products. Market changing developments made in Germany.

Nonnweiler, March 19, 2025

Contacts

Peter Weiland

pweiland@ngmedical.de

Tel: +49 6873 999970

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.