A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award Announces Final Call for Entries

Sporting Goods Awards 2025

Distinguished international competition for sporting goods design excellence extends deadline to March 30, 2025 for last submissions

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Sporting Goods , Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award , a highly prestigious international competition recognizing excellence in sports equipment design, has announced its final call for entries. The competition, established in 2008, provides a platform for designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase innovative sporting goods designs that advance athletic performance and recreational experiences. The award aims to highlight exceptional achievements in sporting goods design while promoting innovations that enhance user experience and safety.The award holds particular significance within the sporting goods industry as it recognizes designs that address contemporary challenges in athletics and recreation. Notable past laureates include Jichun Du for the IBL-FT900H Ultra Smith Machine, Florencia Fiocca for the Asana Guide Line Apparel Posture Aligner, and Masafumi Nakada of Mizuno Corporation for the Multi Pocket Shorts Europe Running Shorts. These winning designs have demonstrated excellence in combining functionality with innovative solutions that contribute to athletic performance and user comfort.The competition encompasses a broad spectrum of categories, including fitness equipment, recreation gear, sports accessories, and training devices. Submissions remain open until March 30, 2025, welcoming entries from individual designers, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Eligible works include designs created within the past decade, with entries evaluated through a comprehensive two-stage submission process that begins with a preliminary score assessment.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria include innovation, functionality, ergonomic consideration, safety measures, material selection, and environmental impact. This methodical approach ensures fair and thorough evaluation of each submission based on predetermined criteria.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo license, a recognition package including a metal trophy, winner's certificate, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. The award provides extensive media exposure through international exhibitions, press campaigns, and digital promotion across multiple platforms. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive invitations to the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.The A' Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the sporting goods industry by recognizing and promoting designs that enhance athletic performance, safety, and accessibility. Through this recognition, the award aims to inspire innovation and excellence in sporting goods design, ultimately contributing to improved sporting experiences and healthier lifestyles globally.Sporting goods designers, manufacturers, brands, and innovation companies are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The last submission period remains open until March 30 2025, offering a final opportunity for recognition in this esteemed international award program.About A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design AwardThe A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award stands as a highly regarded competition that recognizes excellence in sports equipment design. The award provides a platform for designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase innovations that advance athletic performance and recreational experiences. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the award identifies designs that demonstrate exceptional functionality, safety, and user experience. The competition aims to promote advancements in sporting goods design that contribute to improved athletic performance and accessibility.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award represents a prestigious international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process and predetermined evaluation criteria to identify outstanding design achievements. The award program aims to advance global design standards by promoting innovations that benefit society. Through its comprehensive winner support system and international exposure opportunities, A' Design Award works to create meaningful impact in the design community. Interested parties may explore past laureates and submit entries at:

