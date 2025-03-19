St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4002269

TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03-18-25 at 2350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 / Red Village Rd, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION(S):

Violation of Conditions of Release Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal

ACCUSED: Seth Willard

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/18/25, at approximately 2350 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US Route 5 and Red Village Rd. in Lyndon VT, when they observed a violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Seth Willard (40) of Wells River, VT. During the encounter, Troopers discovered Willard was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Further investigation revealed Willard was also violating his conditions of release. Willard was taken into custody shortly after and searched incident to arrest. Willard was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on April 28, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-28-25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819