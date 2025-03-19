Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2001491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                            

STATION:  Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2025, at approximately 2325 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12 near Beanville Rd, Randolph, VT

VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrant x 2 (details below)

 

ACCUSED: Erica M. Andrews

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on VT Route 12 near Beanville Rd in the town of Randolph, VT.  The operator, identified as Erica Andrews (43) of Bethel, VT, was displaying signs of impairment, found to have been operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, found to have been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license, and had two active in-state warrants for her arrest for the below charges.


Following investigation, Andrews was placed under arrest, transported to the Royalton Barracks, where she was processed and later transported to and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), and issued a criminal citation to appear for the charges at the below times/locations.  

 

 

CHARGES: 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/09/2025 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Included



CHARGES: Arrest on Warrant 

  • Felony DUI #3 or subsequent influence

  • Felony DUI #3 Legal Limit

  • Misdemeanor Violation of Conditions of Release

  • Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest #1

  • Misdemeanor Restricted Drivers License - Interlock Violation #1

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court (at Woodstock)

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $1,000


 

 CHARGES: Arrest on Warrant 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 @ 1230hours

COURT: Rutland County Criminal Court


 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


