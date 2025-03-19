Royalton Barracks / DUI, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrants
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001491
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2025, at approximately 2325 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 12 near Beanville Rd, Randolph, VT
VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence, Negligent Operation, Arrest on Warrant x 2 (details below)
ACCUSED: Erica M. Andrews
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on VT Route 12 near Beanville Rd in the town of Randolph, VT. The operator, identified as Erica Andrews (43) of Bethel, VT, was displaying signs of impairment, found to have been operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, found to have been operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license, and had two active in-state warrants for her arrest for the below charges.
Following investigation, Andrews was placed under arrest, transported to the Royalton Barracks, where she was processed and later transported to and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF), and issued a criminal citation to appear for the charges at the below times/locations.
CHARGES:
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/09/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: Included
CHARGES: Arrest on Warrant
-
Felony DUI #3 or subsequent influence
-
Felony DUI #3 Legal Limit
-
Misdemeanor Violation of Conditions of Release
-
Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest #1
-
Misdemeanor Restricted Drivers License - Interlock Violation #1
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court (at Woodstock)
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $1,000
CHARGES: Arrest on Warrant
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/2025 @ 1230hours
COURT: Rutland County Criminal Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
