Built on Family Values, Growing for the Future: Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning Joins Modigent

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning, a highly respected HVAC leader with deep expertise in healthcare and commercial projects, has officially joined the Modigent family of companies, ensuring continued growth and service excellence.For nearly 40 years, the company has built a reputation for excellence in mechanical contracting, specializing in hospitals, medical facilities, and pharmaceutical clean rooms throughout the greater Los Angeles area. Now, with the backing of Modigent, Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning is poised for its next phase of growth while maintaining the values and service that have defined its success.“Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning was built on hard work, integrity, and the teammates who make it all happen,” said Randy Peterson, Founder and President. “My wife, Wendy, pushed me to start this business nearly 40 years ago, and our sons, Cory and Austin, have helped carry it forward. Joining Modigent gives us the resources to grow while preserving what matters—our team, our values, and our commitment to quality work.”Founded in 1985, Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning started as a small operation with a simple but powerful philosophy: prioritize quality, treat employees like family, and let success follow. The company has grown steadily, now serving some of the most respected names in healthcare, including St. Joseph’s, St. Jude’s, and UCI Hospital. The team has also expanded its Design Build services to focus on high-end tenant improvements, restaurants, and large-scale commercial HVAC projects.“Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning represents exactly the kind of company we are proud to welcome into the Modigent family,” said Modigent CEO Dan Bueschel. “Their legacy of hard work, family values, and deep community ties is what makes them special. We look forward to building on their success together.”With Modigent’s resources, the company will expand its service offerings, strengthen its presence in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, and build on Modigent’s established operations in the region. Additional growth plans include augmenting service and retrofit divisions, supported by new hires, including dedicated service sales personnel and dispatchers.While Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning moves into its next chapter, its name, leadership, and values remain the same. Employees, clients, and industry partners can continue to expect the same commitment to excellence that has defined the company since day one.###About Contemporary Heating and Air ConditioningFounded in 1985, Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning is a leading provider of commercial HVAC solutions in Southern California. Specializing in HVAC design, installation, and maintenance, the company serves commercial office buildings, hospitals, medical facilities, pharmaceutical clean rooms, restaurants, and tenant improvements. With expertise in design-build engineering, retrofit and unit replacement, as well as preventative maintenance, Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning delivers high-quality, energy-efficient solutions tailored to each client’s needs. For more information, visit https://www.contempac.com About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

