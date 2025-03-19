tvScientific Hires Spencer Weinman as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Performance TV Advertising Growth

Proven adtech leader with deep expertise in brand sales, supply partnerships, and Performance TV joins tvScientific to drive revenue and scale adoption.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- tvScientific , the leading performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced the appointment of Spencer Weinman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Weinman will lead the company’s revenue growth strategy, focusing on scaling the adoption of Performance TV solutions among brands, agencies, and publishers.Weinman brings two decades of adtech experience, having played a pivotal role in building and scaling multiple high-growth companies at the intersection of digital and TV advertising. His career began at OpenX, where he quickly made a name for himself as a relentless and resourceful salesperson. He went on to help build Yieldmo from the ground up, taking it from zero to $100M in ad spend within three years, then served as founding CRO at QuickFrame, where he led the brand sales team through its acquisition by MNTN. Following the acquisition, Weinman ran supply partnerships at Mountain, deepening his expertise in CTV and Performance TV advertising, before returning to Yieldmo to lead brand and commercial strategy.“tvScientific has built the most advanced Performance TV platform in the market, and I couldn’t be more excited to join this team as they transform the TV landscape for brands, agencies, and publishers,” Weinman said. “Advertisers want the power of TV with the precision of digital plus unmatched transparency — and tvScientific has made that possible. The opportunity ahead is massive, and I look forward to helping scale this platform to its full potential.”The timing is now ideal to bring a sought-after leader like Weinman in: following tvScientific’s recent $25.5 million Series B raise, the company is poised to expand the performance TV category, bringing in hundreds of billions of dollars in performance advertising dollars by making CTV as accountable as search and social — and more transparent.“Spencer embodies drive, curiosity, and humility — all the traits that define great sales leadership,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO and co-founder of tvScientific. “I’ve known Spencer since his early days at OpenX, and his ability to build, sell, and scale is unmatched. Whether it’s pioneering new sales strategies, forming deep relationships across the ad ecosystem, or delivering operational excellence, he has the rare combination of persistence, strategic thinking, and execution that makes an outsized impact. He’s the perfect person to take tvScientific to the next level.”Weinman assumed his role at tvScientific on March 17, 2025. To learn more about how tvScientific’s Performance TV solutions can drive measurable outcomes for your brand, visit www.tvscientific.com About tvScientifictvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. The platform offers a self-managed, cost-per-outcome (CPO) solution that automates and optimizes TV buying, leveraging massive data to prove the true value of TV advertising.tvScientific reaches 95% of ad-supported video-on-demand audiences, using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to connect ad exposure with real business outcomes—providing advertisers with radical transparency and unprecedented ROI.For more information, visit www.tvscientific.com

