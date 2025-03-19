Fw: ON BEHALF OF LAMOILLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PORTLAND STREET IN MORRISVILLE
From: Field, Louise
Sent: Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12:54 AM
To: AOT - Road Closures
Cc: TANNER.KEENE@LAMOILLESHERIFF.ORG
Subject: ON BEHALF OF LAMOILLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PORTLAND STREET IN MORRISVILLE
THE LCSD IS REPORTING THAT PORTLAND STREET BY BRIDGE STREET IN MORRISVILLE IS CLOSED DUE TO A LARGE WATERMAIN BREAK.
PLEASE TRY TO AVOID UNNECESSARY TRAVEL IN THAT AREA.
UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN AVAILABLE.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.