Fw: ON BEHALF OF LAMOILLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PORTLAND STREET IN MORRISVILLE





From: Field, Louise
Sent: Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12:54 AM
To: AOT - Road Closures
Cc: TANNER.KEENE@LAMOILLESHERIFF.ORG
Subject: ON BEHALF OF LAMOILLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PORTLAND STREET IN MORRISVILLE


THE LCSD IS REPORTING THAT PORTLAND STREET BY BRIDGE STREET IN MORRISVILLE IS CLOSED DUE TO A LARGE WATERMAIN BREAK.  

PLEASE TRY TO AVOID UNNECESSARY TRAVEL IN THAT AREA. 


UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN AVAILABLE.



