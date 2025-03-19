Fw: ON BEHALF OF LAMOILLE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT PORTLAND STREET IN MORRISVILLE

















THE LCSD IS REPORTING THAT PORTLAND STREET BY BRIDGE STREET IN MORRISVILLE IS CLOSED DUE TO A LARGE WATERMAIN BREAK.

PLEASE TRY TO AVOID UNNECESSARY TRAVEL IN THAT AREA.





UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN AVAILABLE.







