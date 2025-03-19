ROYALTON BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL MISHCHIEF

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B2001485 TROOPER: Trinity Poole STATION: Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: 802 234 9933 DATE/TIME: 3/18/25 /2025 at 1859 hours LOCATION: Goldcoast RD, Bridgewater, VT VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief ACCUSED: Lauren Provost AGE: 29 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT VICTIM: Everette Chamberlin AGE: 62 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 25th, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks received a call reporting that someone had done damage to a vehicle that was parked in a driveway in Bridgewater, VT. After investigation, the Troopers determined Lauren Provost caused damage to the vehicle. Provost was cited on scene for unlawful mischief. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE: 5/6/25 @ 0830 hours COURT: Windsor County Superior Court LODGED – LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A

