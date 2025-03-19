ROYALTON BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL MISHCHIEF
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001485
TROOPER: Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 3/18/25 /2025 at 1859 hours
LOCATION: Goldcoast RD, Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Lauren Provost
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VICTIM: Everette Chamberlin
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 25th, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks received a call reporting that someone had done damage to a vehicle that was parked in a driveway in Bridgewater, VT. After investigation, the Troopers determined Lauren Provost caused damage to the vehicle. Provost was cited on scene for unlawful mischief.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 5/6/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.