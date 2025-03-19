Submit Release
ROYALTON BARRACKS / UNLAWFUL MISHCHIEF

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25B2001485

TROOPER:  Trinity Poole                         

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3/18/25 /2025 at 1859 hours

LOCATION: Goldcoast RD, Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Lauren Provost                                                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

VICTIM: Everette Chamberlin

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 25th, 2025, at approximately 1352 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks received a call reporting that someone had done damage to a vehicle that was parked in a driveway in Bridgewater, VT. After investigation, the Troopers determined Lauren Provost caused damage to the vehicle. Provost was cited on scene for unlawful mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 5/6/25 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

