Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 20, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Delphos City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula City of Geneva
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Clark City of Springfield
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Clermont Goshen Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Columbiana County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Fulton Fulton County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Geauga Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Finneytown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake County School Financing District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Lawrence Dawson-Bryant Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Avon Lake City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Madison Madison-Plains Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Mad River Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Muskingum Franklin Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ottawa City of Port Clinton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Pike Waverly City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Preble Tri-County North Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland Madison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Sandusky City of Fremont
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Scioto Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Seneca Bascom Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Lordstown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Union Marysville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Van Wert County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Southwest Ohio Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Washington Buckeye Hills Regional Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

