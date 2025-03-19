Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 20, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 20, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Delphos City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|City of Geneva
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Clark
|City of Springfield
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Clermont
|Goshen Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Fulton County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Geauga
|Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Finneytown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake County School Financing District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Dawson-Bryant Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Avon Lake City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Madison-Plains Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Mad River Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Muskingum
|Franklin Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|City of Port Clinton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Waverly City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Tri-County North Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Madison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Ross
|Ross-Pike Educational Service District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky
|City of Fremont
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Scioto
|Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Bascom Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Lordstown Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Marysville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Southwest Ohio Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Buckeye Hills Regional Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.