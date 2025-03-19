Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 20, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Delphos City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula City of Geneva

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Clark City of Springfield

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Clermont Goshen Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Columbiana County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fulton Fulton County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Geauga Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Finneytown Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake County School Financing District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Lawrence Dawson-Bryant Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Avon Lake City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Madison Madison-Plains Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Mad River Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Muskingum Franklin Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ottawa City of Port Clinton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Pike Waverly City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Preble Tri-County North Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Richland Madison Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Ross Ross-Pike Educational Service District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Sandusky City of Fremont

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Scioto Scioto County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Scioto County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Bascom Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Trumbull Lordstown Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Union Marysville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Van Wert Van Wert County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Warren Southwest Ohio Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Washington Buckeye Hills Regional Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

