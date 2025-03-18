Senate Bill 468 Printer's Number 422

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Transportation of the

Commonwealth.

"Educational partner." A school entity or an institution of

higher education.

"Institution of higher education." As defined in section

1501-L of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as

the Public School Code of 1949.

"School entity." A public school, including a charter school

or cyber charter school, private school, nonpublic school,

intermediate unit or area career and technical school, operating

within this Commonwealth.

"Unmanned aircraft system" or "UAS." An aircraft operated

without the possibility of direct human intervention from within

or on the aircraft.

§ 6702. Interstate agreements.

(a) Agreements authorized.--The department, on behalf of the

Commonwealth, may negotiate one or more interstate agreements

with an agency or educational partner recognized by the Federal

Aviation Administration for the research, testing, deployment,

training or education of unmanned aircraft systems.

(b) Approval required.--The Governor shall approve or

disapprove each agreement negotiated by the department under

subsection (a). An agreement shall become effective upon

approval by the Governor.

(c) Administration of agreement.--Following approval under

subsection (b), the department shall approve at least one entity

to administer the research, testing and deployment of, and

20250SB0468PN0422 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30