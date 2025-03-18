Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 423

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Law enforcement agency." Any of the following:

(1) A public agency of a political subdivision having

general police powers and charged with making arrests in

connection with the enforcement of criminal or traffic laws.

(2) A campus police or university police department, as

used in section 2416 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, certified

by the Office of Attorney General as a criminal justice

agency as defined under 18 Pa.C.S. § 9102 (relating to

definitions).

(3) A railroad or street railway police department

formed with officers commissioned under 22 Pa.C.S. Ch. 33

(relating to railroad and street railway police) or any prior

statute providing for the commissioning.

(4) An airport authority police department, including

the Harrisburg International Airport Police.

(5) A county park police force created under section

2511(b) of the former act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323,

No.130), known as The County Code, or 16 Pa.C.S. § 16511(b)

(relating to employees and police).

"Officer." The term shall include the following:

(1) An employee of a law enforcement agency who is

empowered to enforce the provisions of 18 Pa.C.S. (relating

to crimes and offenses) and other laws of this Commonwealth.

(2) A member of the Pennsylvania State Police.

(3) A corrections officer as defined under 61 Pa.C.S. §

102 (relating to definitions).

(4) A waterways patrolman and a deputy waterways

patrolman as the terms are defined in section 102 (relating

20250SB0469PN0423 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30