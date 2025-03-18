Senate Bill 469 Printer's Number 423
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Law enforcement agency." Any of the following:
(1) A public agency of a political subdivision having
general police powers and charged with making arrests in
connection with the enforcement of criminal or traffic laws.
(2) A campus police or university police department, as
used in section 2416 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, certified
by the Office of Attorney General as a criminal justice
agency as defined under 18 Pa.C.S. § 9102 (relating to
definitions).
(3) A railroad or street railway police department
formed with officers commissioned under 22 Pa.C.S. Ch. 33
(relating to railroad and street railway police) or any prior
statute providing for the commissioning.
(4) An airport authority police department, including
the Harrisburg International Airport Police.
(5) A county park police force created under section
2511(b) of the former act of August 9, 1955 (P.L.323,
No.130), known as The County Code, or 16 Pa.C.S. § 16511(b)
(relating to employees and police).
"Officer." The term shall include the following:
(1) An employee of a law enforcement agency who is
empowered to enforce the provisions of 18 Pa.C.S. (relating
to crimes and offenses) and other laws of this Commonwealth.
(2) A member of the Pennsylvania State Police.
(3) A corrections officer as defined under 61 Pa.C.S. §
102 (relating to definitions).
(4) A waterways patrolman and a deputy waterways
patrolman as the terms are defined in section 102 (relating
