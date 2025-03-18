Senate Bill 463 Printer's Number 415
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 415
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
463
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, CULVER, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
SCHWANK, MASTRIANO, COMITTA, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON,
PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, BAKER, COSTA, DUSH,
STEFANO, J. WARD AND ROBINSON, MARCH 18, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 18, 2025
AN ACT
Authorizing the provision or sale of Pennsylvania milk in
Pennsylvania schools.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Whole Milk in
Pennsylvania Schools Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Pennsylvania milk." Raw milk produced by the milking of
cows physically located within the geographic boundaries of this
Commonwealth, transported to a dairy processing facility located
within the geographic boundaries of this Commonwealth and
processed as fluid milk into containers intended for
distribution to consumers.
