Senate Bill 463 Printer's Number 415

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 415

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

463

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, CULVER, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

SCHWANK, MASTRIANO, COMITTA, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, HUTCHINSON,

PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, BAKER, COSTA, DUSH,

STEFANO, J. WARD AND ROBINSON, MARCH 18, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 18, 2025

AN ACT

Authorizing the provision or sale of Pennsylvania milk in

Pennsylvania schools.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Whole Milk in

Pennsylvania Schools Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Pennsylvania milk." Raw milk produced by the milking of

cows physically located within the geographic boundaries of this

Commonwealth, transported to a dairy processing facility located

within the geographic boundaries of this Commonwealth and

processed as fluid milk into containers intended for

distribution to consumers.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

