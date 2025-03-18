Senate Bill 464 Printer's Number 416
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949.
(ii) The act of August 24, 1963 (P.L.1132, No.484),
known as the Community College Act of 1963.
(2) An independent institution of higher education that
is located in this Commonwealth and incorporated or chartered
by the Commonwealth, entitled to:
(i) confer degrees under 24 Pa.C.S. § 6505 (relating
to power to confer degrees); and
(ii) apply to itself the designation "college,"
"university" or "seminary" as provided for by standards
and qualifications prescribed by the State Board of
Education under 24 Pa.C.S. Ch. 65 (relating to private
colleges, universities and seminaries).
(3) A State-owned institution.
(4) A State-related institution.
(5) An education enterprise.
"Court" or "judge." The term shall include, when exercising
criminal or quasi-criminal jurisdiction under section 1515
(relating to jurisdiction and venue), a magisterial district
judge.
"Elementary or secondary school." In the buildings of, on
the grounds of or in a conveyance providing transportation to or
from any of the following:
(1) An elementary or secondary publicly funded
educational institution.
(2) An elementary or secondary private school licensed
by the Department of Education.
(3) An elementary or secondary parochial school.
"Government office." The place of business of any of the
following:
