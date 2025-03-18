Senate Bill 464 Printer's Number 416

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949.

(ii) The act of August 24, 1963 (P.L.1132, No.484),

known as the Community College Act of 1963.

(2) An independent institution of higher education that

is located in this Commonwealth and incorporated or chartered

by the Commonwealth, entitled to:

(i) confer degrees under 24 Pa.C.S. § 6505 (relating

to power to confer degrees); and

(ii) apply to itself the designation "college,"

"university" or "seminary" as provided for by standards

and qualifications prescribed by the State Board of

Education under 24 Pa.C.S. Ch. 65 (relating to private

colleges, universities and seminaries).

(3) A State-owned institution.

(4) A State-related institution.

(5) An education enterprise.

"Court" or "judge." The term shall include, when exercising

criminal or quasi-criminal jurisdiction under section 1515

(relating to jurisdiction and venue), a magisterial district

judge.

"Elementary or secondary school." In the buildings of, on

the grounds of or in a conveyance providing transportation to or

from any of the following:

(1) An elementary or secondary publicly funded

educational institution.

(2) An elementary or secondary private school licensed

by the Department of Education.

(3) An elementary or secondary parochial school.

"Government office." The place of business of any of the

following:

20250SB0464PN0416 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30