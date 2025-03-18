Submit Release
Senate Bill 465 Printer's Number 417

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 417

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

465

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROOKS, COSTA, YAW AND STEFANO,

MARCH 18, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in club licensees,

further providing for distribution of proceeds.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 502(a) of the act of December 19, 1988

(P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of

Chance Act, is amended to read:

Section 502. Distribution of proceeds.

(a) Distribution.--The proceeds from games of chance

received by a club licensee shall be distributed as follows:

(1) No less than [60%] 50% of the proceeds shall be paid

for public interest purposes within one year of the end of

the calendar year in which the proceeds were obtained.

(2) No more than [40%] 50% of the proceeds obtained in a

