Senate Bill 465 Printer's Number 417
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 417
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
465
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROOKS, COSTA, YAW AND STEFANO,
MARCH 18, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MARCH 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in club licensees,
further providing for distribution of proceeds.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 502(a) of the act of December 19, 1988
(P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of
Chance Act, is amended to read:
Section 502. Distribution of proceeds.
(a) Distribution.--The proceeds from games of chance
received by a club licensee shall be distributed as follows:
(1) No less than [60%] 50% of the proceeds shall be paid
for public interest purposes within one year of the end of
the calendar year in which the proceeds were obtained.
(2) No more than [40%] 50% of the proceeds obtained in a
