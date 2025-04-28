Submit Release
News Search

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 100,727 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 687 Printer's Number 666

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Design/build contracts shall also be subject to the act of

May 1, 1913 (P.L.155, No.104), entitled "An act regulating

the letting of certain contracts for the erection,

construction, and alteration of public buildings," to the

extent provided in paragraph (6).] The department may, as an

alternative, enter into a project delivery method in

accordance with section 511 (relating to methods of source

selection). The project delivery method shall be subject to

all of the following:

(i) The requirements of this part.

(ii) Chapter 32 (relating to project delivery

methods) to the extent provided in paragraph (6).

(iii) The act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442),

known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act.

* * *

(6) For construction contracts where the total

construction costs are less than $25,000, the department

shall not be required to comply with [the act of May 1, 1913

(P.L.155, No.104), entitled "An act regulating the letting of

certain contracts for the erection, construction, and

alteration of public buildings,"] Chapter 32 and the

department may award such contracts in accordance with

section 511. All projects equal to or exceeding $25,000 shall

be subject to [the act of May 1, 1913 (P.L.155, No.104),

entitled "An act regulating the letting of certain contracts

for the erection, construction, and alteration of public

buildings."] Chapter 32. Whenever the department enters into

a single contract for a project, in the absence of good and

sufficient reasons the contractor shall pay each

subcontractor, within 15 days of receipt of payment from the

20250SB0687PN0666 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 687 Printer's Number 666

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more