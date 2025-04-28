Senate Bill 687 Printer's Number 666
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Design/build contracts shall also be subject to the act of
May 1, 1913 (P.L.155, No.104), entitled "An act regulating
the letting of certain contracts for the erection,
construction, and alteration of public buildings," to the
extent provided in paragraph (6).] The department may, as an
alternative, enter into a project delivery method in
accordance with section 511 (relating to methods of source
selection). The project delivery method shall be subject to
all of the following:
(i) The requirements of this part.
(ii) Chapter 32 (relating to project delivery
methods) to the extent provided in paragraph (6).
(iii) The act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442),
known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act.
* * *
(6) For construction contracts where the total
construction costs are less than $25,000, the department
shall not be required to comply with [the act of May 1, 1913
(P.L.155, No.104), entitled "An act regulating the letting of
certain contracts for the erection, construction, and
alteration of public buildings,"] Chapter 32 and the
department may award such contracts in accordance with
section 511. All projects equal to or exceeding $25,000 shall
be subject to [the act of May 1, 1913 (P.L.155, No.104),
entitled "An act regulating the letting of certain contracts
for the erection, construction, and alteration of public
buildings."] Chapter 32. Whenever the department enters into
a single contract for a project, in the absence of good and
sufficient reasons the contractor shall pay each
subcontractor, within 15 days of receipt of payment from the
