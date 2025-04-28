Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 667

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 667

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

688

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND BARTOLOTTA, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in county commissioners and chief clerks, providing

for voting by county commissioner on certain appointments.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 16 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 12514. Voting by county commissioner on certain appointments.

(a) Prohibition.--A county commissioner may not vote on the

appointment of a member of a board, authority or similar body

established to improve the economic development of the county if

a member of the immediate family of the county commissioner is

an executive-level employee of the board, authority or similar

body or is employed by an entity that receives a grant, loan or

contract from the board, authority or similar body.

(b) Abstention.--A county commissioner under subsection (a)

shall refrain from voting in accordance with 65 Pa.C.S. §

1103(j) (relating to restricted activities).

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

