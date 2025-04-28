Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 667
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 667
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
688
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND BARTOLOTTA, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 16 (Counties) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in county commissioners and chief clerks, providing
for voting by county commissioner on certain appointments.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 16 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 12514. Voting by county commissioner on certain appointments.
(a) Prohibition.--A county commissioner may not vote on the
appointment of a member of a board, authority or similar body
established to improve the economic development of the county if
a member of the immediate family of the county commissioner is
an executive-level employee of the board, authority or similar
body or is employed by an entity that receives a grant, loan or
contract from the board, authority or similar body.
(b) Abstention.--A county commissioner under subsection (a)
shall refrain from voting in accordance with 65 Pa.C.S. §
1103(j) (relating to restricted activities).
(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
