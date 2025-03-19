Mylee Vigness Joins Trust Science as Chief Growth Officer, Leading Product, Marketing, and Customer Success

Mylee Vigness Joins as Chief Growth Officer Trust Science ® wordmark

Trust Science, a leader in AI-driven credit decisioning and risk assessment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mylee Vigness as Chief Growth Officer.

Trust Science is at the forefront of AI-powered underwriting and credit decisioning, and I am thrilled to be joining at a time of tremendous growth and innovation.” — Mylee Vigness, Chief Growth Officer

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust Science , a leader in AI-driven credit decisioning and risk assessment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mylee Vigness as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Vigness will lead the company’s Product, Marketing, and Customer Success teams, driving innovation, customer engagement, and strategic expansion.With over 20 years of experience in financial services, fintech, and lending, Vigness brings a deep understanding of credit underwriting, payments, and risk management. She has a proven track record of scaling businesses, launching transformative products, and driving operational efficiency across high-growth organizations. Prior to joining Trust Science, she held leadership positions at Target, Snap Finance, and BlytzPay, where she spearheaded new product lines, strategic partnerships, and innovation initiatives that delivered significant revenue growth and market expansion."Trust Science is at the forefront of AI-powered underwriting and credit decisioning, and I am thrilled to be joining at a time of tremendous growth and innovation,” said Vigness. “I look forward to leading our efforts in product development, marketing, and customer success to accelerate adoption, expand our impact, and deliver superior financial solutions to lenders and consumers alike.”Trust Science CEO Evan Chrapko added, “Mylee’s extensive experience in fintech, lending, and product innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize credit underwriting for our partners and their customers. As our organization stands poised for further growth, we’re thrilled to get a proven growth leader, highlighted by her past experience building a lending business that scaled to an annual run rate of $200M+ in originations within 3 years. Her leadership will be instrumental in expanding our product suite, enhancing the customer experience, and driving strategic growth.”Vigness holds a BA in Economics from the University of Minnesota. She is an active mentor and leader in the fintech community, serving as a board member, speaker, and advocate for diversity in financial services leadership. Mylee's bio is available on our website.For more information about Trust Science and its AI-powered credit decisioning solutions, visit www.TrustScience.com About Trust ScienceTrust Sciencerevolutionizes lending with its Credit Bureau+™ SaaS, a pioneering Invisible Prime™ and Hidden Prime™ FinTech solution that accurately identifies risk-appropriate borrowers for banks, consumer finance firms, and securitization entities/ABS buyers. Its mission is to empower deserving individuals to access the financial opportunities they merit. Cutting-edge technology delivers superior decisions, significantly boosting lenders’ bottom line with risk-adjusted ROIs as high as 201x and substantial increases across key financial metrics. By mitigating lending risk and extending financial inclusion, Trust Science drives economic mobility, particularly for systemically excluded, thin-file, and ‘no hit’ applicants. The Trust Science platform is deeply committed to compliance with global consumer protection and privacy regulations while integrating productionized Statistical Learning via a scalable MLOps framework, coupled with unique Smart Consent™ technology for ethical data acquisition. Backed by 75+ patents and trademarks across 19 countries, Trust Science is helmed by a visionary leader recognized alongside industry giants. The Trust Science impact is underscored by inclusion in the Global Impact 200 and different rankings of the fastest-growing companies globally.Trust Science, Credit Bureau 2.0and Trooare trademarks that are exclusively registered to www.TrustScience.com Inc. by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.Other trademarks of www.TrustScience.com Inc. include Credit Bureau+™, Six°Score™, Hidden Prime™, Invisible Prime™, Credit Bureau 3.0™, Credit Bureau 4.0™, Personal Credit Bureau™, Personal Data Vault™, Auto Six°Score™, Auto Bureau™, Auto Credit Bureau™, Rating Agency 2.0™, Rating Agency 3.0™, Cashflow Bureau™, Cash Flow Underwriting™, Smart Consent™, One Touch Lending™, Lead to Loan™, Lender in the Cloud™, Anna™, Anna the Virtual Loans Officer™, FlowBuilder™, Fl°wBuilder™, GenIE™, Banking GenIE™, Income GenIE™, FCRA-Compliant Insights From Lead to Loan™, Go Beyond the Bureau™, Fixing the Credit Catch-22™, Find Invisible Primes™, Finding Primes in Your Declines™, Lulu™, LuLu the Lead Source’ress™, My Personal Bureau™, and Helping Lenders Find Great Borrowers™.Trust Science acknowledges and appreciates the support of numerous funders and supporting partners, including Alberta Innovates, IRAP, CanExport, Trade Commissioner Service, Employment and Social Development Canada, the Alberta Export Expansion Program, Plug and Play, and Connection Silicon Valley.

